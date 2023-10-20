Berkshire Hills Reports Third Quarter Net Income of $20 Million, or $0.45 Earnings per Share

Operating Income of $22 Million, or $0.50 per Share

Average loan growth of 2% linked quarter; average deposit growth of 1%

Operating expense flat linked quarter

Net loan charge-offs decreased $0.3 million linked quarter

linked quarter TCE ratio of 7.7% and CET1 ratio of 12.1%; stock repurchases were $4 million

BOSTON, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) today reported results for the third quarter of 2023. These results along with comparison periods are summarized below:

($ in millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended



Sep. 30, 2023

Jun. 30, 2023

Sep. 30, 2022













Net income $ 19.5 $ 23.9 $ $18.7 Per share

0.45

0.55

0.42 Operating earnings1

21.5

23.9

27.9 Per share

0.50

0.55

0.62













Net interest income, non FTE $ 90.3 $ 92.8 $ 92.1 Net interest income, FTE

92.3

94.7

93.8 Net interest margin, FTE

3.18 %

3.24 %

3.48 % Non-interest income

17.5

17.1

16.3 Operating non-interest income1

17.5

17.1

16.7













Non-interest expense $ 76.5 $ 74.0 $ 81.7 Operating non-interest expense1

73.9

74.0

70.2 Efficiency ratio1

65.1 %

63.6 %

62.0 %













Average balances











Loans $ 8,952 $ 8,791 $ 7,888 Deposits

9,630

9,568

9,669













Period-end balances











Loans

8,984

8,882

7,943 Deposits

9,981

10,068

9,988

1. See non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation to GAAP measures beginning on page 12.

Berkshire CEO Nitin Mhatre stated, "We continue to make steady progress in a challenging interest rate environment. We posted modest balance sheet growth in the quarter and recorded higher year-to-date net income and operating earnings compared to last year. Economic activity continues to expand in our markets albeit at a slower pace, and our teams are generating attractive new business and improving the Bank's market position. We maintained strong asset quality, liquidity and capital levels, and continued expense optimization initiatives. During the quarter, we continued to recruit experienced talent following the industry disruption, and we also welcomed Mary Anne Callahan to our Board of Directors. Mary Anne brings a deep industry knowledge and has close familiarity with our markets."

CFO David Rosato added, "Third quarter operating earnings were $21.5 million, decreasing $2.4 million linked quarter. Net interest margin of 3.18 percent decreased 6 basis points linked quarter, which improved from the 34 basis point decrease posted in the prior quarter. Net interest income decreased $2.4 million, as funding cost increases outpaced loan yield expansion and average earning assets decreased 2%. Operating non-interest income advanced 2 percent quarter-over-quarter while operating non-interest expense was flat. GAAP non-interest expense included $2.6 million in non-operating restructuring charges primarily for branch consolidations. I'm pleased that several of the cost saving initiatives we've instituted to-date are starting to have an impact and will continue to provide benefits in 2024 and beyond."



As of and For the Three Months Ended

Sep. 30, 2023

Jun. 30, 2023

Sep. 30, 2022 Asset Quality









Net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.24 %

0.26 %

0.30 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.30 %

0.32 %

0.48 %











Returns









Return on average assets 0.66 %

0.79 %

0.67 % Return on tangible common equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities 1 8.45 %

10.09 %

7.88 % Return on tangible common equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities 1 6.76 %

8.26 %

6.76 %











Capital Ratios2









Tangible common equity/tangible assets1 7.7 %

7.9 %

8.1 % Tier 1 leverage 9.8 %

9.6 %

10.1 % Common equity Tier 1 12.1 %

12.1 %

12.7 % Tier 1 risk-based 12.4 %

12.3 %

13.0 % Total risk-based 14.4 %

14.4 %

15.1 %





1. See non-GAAP measures and reconciliation to GAAP beginning on beginning on page 12.

All performance ratios are annualized and are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.

2. Presented as estimated for September 30, 2023 and actual for the remaining periods.

















Headquartered in Boston, Berkshire Hills Bancorp is the parent of Berkshire Bank. Providing a wide range of financial solutions through its consumer banking, commercial banking and wealth management divisions, the Bank has approximately $12.1 billion in total assets and a community-based footprint of 96 financial centers in Massachusetts, New York, Vermont, Connecticut and Rhode Island. Access more information about Berkshire Hills Bancorp at ir.berkshirebank.com.

3Q 2023 Financial Highlights

Income Statement

GAAP earnings totaled $19.5 million, or $0.45 per share. Operating earnings totaled $21.5 million , or $0.50 per share.

per share. Net interest income totaled $90.3 million in 3Q23 compared to $92.8 million in 2Q23. One additional calendar day in 3Q23 (1% increase in net interest income).

million in 3Q23 compared to $92.8 million in 2Q23. Net interest margin decreased 6 basis points from 2Q23 to 3.18% reflecting: Higher cost of funds (increase of 21 basis points). Includes higher deposit costs (increase of 30 basis points). Higher yields on the loan portfolio (increase of 11 basis points).

Provision for credit losses on loans totaled $8.0 million. Allowance for credit losses on loans increased $2.6 million . Net loan charge-offs totaled $5.4 million . Net annualized loan charge-off ratio of 0.24%.

Non-interest income totaled $17.5 million in 3Q23 compared to $17.1 million in 2Q23. Deposit related fee revenue increased $221 thousand . Loan related non-interest revenue decreased $310 thousand . Gain on SBA loan sales decreased $362 thousand . Wealth management revenue decreased $102 thousand . At September 30, 2023, wealth assets under management were $1.4 billion . Other non-interest income increased $1.4 million due primarily to lower tax credit amortization charges (offset by lower income tax benefit).

Non-interest expense in 3Q23 totaled $76.5 million on a GAAP basis and $73.9 million on an operating basis. Both GAAP and operating non-interest expense in 2Q23 totaled $74.0 million . Non-operating expense totaled $2.6 million in 3Q23, and was primarily related to the consolidation of four Massachusetts branches. Compensation and benefits expense increased $195 thousand . Occupancy and equipment expense decreased $154 thousand . Technology and communications expense increased $151 thousand . Professional services expense decreased $103 thousand . The efficiency ratio was 65.1% for 3Q23 compared to 63.6% for 2Q23.

on an operating basis. Both GAAP and operating non-interest expense in 2Q23 totaled . The effective income tax rate was 16.1% for 3Q23 and 15.7% for the first nine months of 2023 compared to 18.7% for the full year of 2022.

Loans

Commercial real estate loans totaled $4.5 billion at September 30, 2023, a $138 million increase from June 30, 2023. Average commercial real estate loans totaled $4.4 billion in 3Q23, a $102 million increase from 2Q23.

million increase from June 30, 2023. Commercial and industrial loans totaled $1.4 billion at September 30, 2023 , an $81 million decrease from June 30, 2023 . Average commercial and industrial loans totaled $1.4 billion in 3Q23, a $60 million decrease from 2Q23.

at , an decrease from . Residential mortgage loans totaled $2.6 billion at September 30, 2023, a $55 million increase from June 30, 2023.

Average residential mortgage loans totaled $2.6 billion in 3Q23, a $129 million increase from 2Q23.

Consumer loans totaled $507 million at September 30, 2023, an $11 million decrease from June 30, 2023 .

Average consumer loans totaled $513 million in 3Q23, an $11 million decrease from 2Q23.

million decrease from . Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.30% at September 30, 2023 compared to 0.32% at June 30, 2023 .

compared to 0.32% at . The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.14% at September 30, 2023 , compared to 1.13% at June 30, 2023

Deposits

Non-interest bearing deposits totaled $2.5 billion at September 30, 2023 , a $64 million decrease from June 30 , 2023.

at , a decrease from , 2023. Average non-interest bearing deposits totaled $2.6 billion in 3Q23, a $41 million decrease from 2Q23.

in 3Q23, a decrease from 2Q23. Time deposits totaled $2.4 billion at September 30, 2023 , $10 million increase from June 30, 2023 .

at , increase from . Average time deposits totaled $2.4 billion in 3Q23, a $154 million increase from 2Q23.

3Q 2023 ESG & Corporate Responsibility Highlights

Berkshire is a performance and purpose-driven, values-guided, community-centered bank. Berkshire's corporate responsibility and sustainability activities are integral to its mission.

Berkshire launched a new Down Payment Assistance Program to increase homeownership amongst low-to-moderate income and first-time homebuyers.

launched a new Down Payment Assistance Program to increase homeownership amongst low-to-moderate income and first-time homebuyers. Berkshire's annual Xtraordinary Day of Service featured 47 volunteer events in which more than 1,000 employees contributed 4,000 hours of service to lift-up local communities.

annual Xtraordinary Day of Service featured 47 volunteer events in which more than 1,000 employees contributed 4,000 hours of service to lift-up local communities. Berkshire maintained its top quartile ESG rating performance and was named a Top Charitable Contributor by the Boston Business Journal for the 11th consecutive year.

Conference Call and Investor Presentation. Berkshire will conduct a conference call/webcast at 9:00 a.m. eastern time on Friday, October 20, 2023 to discuss results for the quarter and provide guidance about expected future results. Instructions for listening to the call may be found at the Company's website at ir.berkshirebank.com. Additional materials relating to the call may also be accessed at this website. The call will be archived at the website and will be available for an extended period of time.

Forward Looking Statements: This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify these statements from the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "plan," "potential," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "expect," "remain," "target" and similar expressions. There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from expectations described in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of such factors, please see Berkshire's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our expectations only as of the date of this document. Berkshire does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Kevin Conn

Investor Relations

617.641.9206

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT

Gary Levante

Corporate Communications

413.447.1737

[email protected]

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (1)







































Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,











2023

2023

2023

2022

2022



































NOMINAL AND PER SHARE DATA

























Net earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.45

$ 0.55

$ 0.63

$ 0.69

$ 0.42







Operating earnings per common share, diluted (2)(3) 0.50

0.55

0.63

0.64

0.62







Net income, (thousands) 19,545

23,861

27,637

30,505

18,717







Operating net income, (thousands) (2)(3) 21,516

23,878

27,608

28,254

27,928







Net interest income, (thousands) non FTE 90,334

92,759

97,533

102,092

92,084







Net interest income, FTE (5) 92,314

94,721

99,441

103,937

93,799







Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands) 43,822

44,033

44,411

44,361

45,040







Average diluted shares, (thousands) 43,347

43,532

44,036

44,484

45,034







Total book value per common share, end of period 21.70

22.11

22.42

21.51

20.93







Tangible book value per common share, end of period (2)(3) 21.23

21.60

21.89

20.95

20.36







Dividends per common share 0.18

0.18

0.18

0.18

0.12







Dividend payout ratio

40.56 % 33.47 % 28.98 % 26.59 % 29.35 %

































PERFORMANCE RATIOS (4)

























Return on equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities 7.91 % 9.51 % 11.31 % 12.63 % 7.31 %





Return on equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities 6.35

7.82

9.11

10.06

6.30







Operating return on equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(3) 8.71

9.51

11.30

11.70

10.92







Operating return on equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(3) 6.99

7.82

9.10

9.32

9.40







Return on tangible common equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(3) 8.45

10.09

11.96

13.36

7.88







Return on tangible common equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(3) 6.76

8.26

9.59

10.59

6.76







Operating return on tangible common equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(3) 9.27

10.09

11.96

12.40

11.57







Operating return on tangible common equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(3) 7.41

8.27

9.59

9.83

9.92







Return on assets

0.66

0.79

0.96

1.10

0.67







Operating return on assets (2)(3) 0.73

0.79

0.95

1.02

1.00







Net interest margin, FTE (5) 3.18

3.24

3.58

3.84

3.48







Efficiency ratio (3)

65.05

63.57

59.51

58.25

62.01



































FINANCIAL DATA (in millions, end of period)

























Total assets

$ 12,140

$ 12,090

$ 12,320

$ 11,663

$ 11,317







Total earning assets

11,400

11,370

11,615

10,913

10,604







Total loans

8,984

8,882

8,682

8,335

7,943







Total deposits

9,981

10,068

10,068

10,327

9,988







Loans/deposits (%)

90 % 88 % 86 % 81 % 80 %





Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period $ (218)

$ (186)

$ (159)

$ (181)

$ (188)







Total shareholders' equity 951

973

995

954

943



































ASSET QUALITY



























Allowance for credit losses, (millions) $ 103

$ 100

$ 98

$ 96

$ 96







Net charge-offs, (millions) (5)

(6)

(7)

(12)

(6)







Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans 0.24 % 0.26 % 0.32 % 0.58 % 0.30 %





Provision expense, (millions) $ 8

$ 8

$ 9

$ 12

$ 3







Non-performing assets, (millions) 29

31

29

33

40







Non-performing loans/total loans 0.30 % 0.32 % 0.31 % 0.37 % 0.48 %





Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans 386

353

363

309

254







Allowance for credit losses/total loans 1.14

1.13

1.13

1.15

1.21



































CAPITAL RATIOS



























Risk weighted assets, (millions)(6) $ 9,581

$ 9,523

$ 9,454

$ 9,151

$ 8,823







Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (6) 12.1 % 12.1 % 12.1 % 12.4 % 12.7 %





Tier 1 capital leverage ratio (6) 9.8

9.6

9.9

10.2

10.1







Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (3) 7.7

7.9

7.9

8.0

8.1





































(1) All financial tables presented are unaudited.





























































(2) Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including all references to operating and tangible amounts, appear on pages 13 and 14.























(3) Non-GAAP financial measure. Operating measurements are non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted to exclude net non-operating charges



primarily related to acquisitions and restructuring activities. See pages 13 and 14 for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures.























(4) All performance ratios are annualized and are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable.





























































(5) Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax advantaged investment securities and loans.





























































(6) Presented as projected for September 30, 2023 and actual for the remaining periods.































































































































BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, (in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2022 Assets







Cash and due from banks $ 120,634 $ 120,285 $ 145,342 $ 128,509 Short-term investments 542,836 520,315 540,013 566,404 Total cash and cash equivalents 663,470 640,600 685,355 694,913









Trading securities, at fair value 6,171 6,405 6,708 6,812 Equity securities, at fair value 12,325 12,868 12,856 12,790 Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,260,391 1,340,331 1,423,200 1,470,949 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 552,981 563,765 583,453 592,503 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 38,912 34,714 7,219 7,264 Total securities 1,870,780 1,958,083 2,033,436 2,090,318 Less: Allowance for credit losses on investment securities (69) (71) (91) (95) Net securities 1,870,711 1,958,012 2,033,345 2,090,223









Loans held for sale 2,342 8,708 4,311 4,124









Commercial real estate loans 4,453,573 4,315,202 4,095,079 3,902,422 Commercial and industrial loans 1,384,038 1,464,922 1,473,316 1,435,070 Residential mortgages 2,640,210 2,584,959 2,216,410 2,032,899 Consumer loans 506,556 517,319 550,504 573,090 Total loans 8,984,377 8,882,402 8,335,309 7,943,481 Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans (102,792) (100,219) (96,270) (96,013) Net loans 8,881,585 8,782,183 8,239,039 7,847,468









Premises and equipment, net 70,042 76,903 85,217 86,809 Other intangible assets 20,869 22,074 24,483 25,761 Other assets 619,777 593,621 587,854 563,946 Assets held for sale 11,157 8,220 3,260 3,830 Total assets $ 12,139,953 $ 12,090,321 $ 11,662,864 $ 11,317,074









Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Non-interest bearing deposits $ 2,530,441 $ 2,594,528 $ 2,852,127 $ 2,896,659 NOW and other deposits 843,032 944,775 1,054,596 1,045,970 Money market deposits 3,075,307 3,005,081 3,723,570 3,388,932 Savings deposits 1,086,329 1,088,405 1,063,269 1,111,304 Time deposits 2,445,435 2,435,618 1,633,707 1,545,256 Total deposits 9,980,544 10,068,407 10,327,269 9,988,121









Federal Home Loan Bank advances 804,295 674,345 4,445 4,494 Subordinated borrowings 121,300 121,238 121,064 121,001 Total borrowings 925,595 795,583 125,509 125,495









Other liabilities 282,805 252,950 256,024 260,896 Total liabilities 11,188,944 11,116,940 10,708,802 10,374,512









Common shareholders' equity 951,009 973,381 954,062 942,562 Total shareholders' equity 951,009 973,381 954,062 942,562 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,139,953 $ 12,090,321 $ 11,662,864 $ 11,317,074





















BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,

(in thousands, except per share data) 2023

2022

2023

2022

Interest income $ 148,021

$ 103,671

$ 425,762

$ 265,873

Interest expense 57,687

11,587

145,136

23,368

Net interest income, non FTE 90,334

92,084

280,626

242,505

Non-interest income















Deposit related fees 8,792

8,377

25,674

23,733

Loan fees and other 2,879

1,292

8,537

7,344

Gain on SBA loan sales 2,548

2,551

7,952

9,515

Wealth management fees 2,481

2,353

7,803

7,753

Other 1,232

2,154

1,454

7,132

Total non-interest income excluding (losses)/gains 17,932

16,727

51,420

55,477

Fair value adjustments on securities (467)

(476)

(255)

(2,194)

Total non-interest income 17,465

16,251

51,165

53,283

Total net revenue 107,799

108,335

331,791

295,788



















Provision expense/(benefit) for credit losses 8,000

3,000

24,999

(1,000)

Non-interest expense















Compensation and benefits 40,155

39,422

119,186

114,773

Occupancy and equipment 8,816

8,702

27,165

28,207

Technology and communications 10,616

8,719

30,552

25,857

Professional services 2,423

3,285

8,226

8,890

Other expenses 11,896

10,076

34,795

29,449

Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses 2,607

11,473

2,592

11,526

Total non-interest expense 76,513

81,677

222,516

218,702

Total non-interest expense excluding merger, restructuring and other 73,906

70,204

219,924

207,176



















Income before income taxes $ 23,286

$ 23,658

$ 84,276

$ 78,086

Income tax expense 3,741

4,941

13,233

16,058

Net income $ 19,545

$ 18,717

$ 71,043

$ 62,028



















Basic earnings per common share $ 0.45

$ 0.42

$ 1.64

$ 1.35

Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.45

$ 0.42

$ 1.63

$ 1.34



















Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic 43,164

44,700

43,435

46,056

Diluted 43,347

45,034

43,640

46,396







































BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (5 Quarter Trend)

























Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

Interest income

$ 148,021

$ 145,425

$ 132,316

$ 121,384

$ 103,671

Interest expense

57,687

52,666

34,783

19,292

11,587

Net interest income, non FTE

90,334

92,759

97,533

102,092

92,084

Non-interest income





















Deposit related fees

8,792

8,571

8,311

8,293

8,377

Loan fees and other

2,879

3,189

2,469

2,123

1,292

Gain on SBA loan sales

2,548

2,910

2,494

2,979

2,551

Wealth management fees

2,481

2,583

2,739

2,255

2,353

Other

1,232

(137)

359

(159)

2,154

Total non-interest income excluding (losses)/gains

17,932

17,116

16,372

15,491

16,727

Fair value adjustments on securities

(467)

(22)

234

163

(476)

Total non-interest income

17,465

17,094

16,606

15,654

16,251

Total net revenue

107,799

109,853

114,139

117,746

108,335

























Provision expense for credit losses

8,000

8,000

8,999

12,000

3,000

Non-interest expense





















Compensation and benefits

40,155

39,960

39,071

37,968

39,422

Occupancy and equipment

8,816

8,970

9,379

9,431

8,702

Technology and communications

10,616

10,465

9,471

9,729

8,719

Professional services

2,423

2,526

3,277

3,153

3,285

Other expenses

11,896

12,106

10,793

12,350

10,076

Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses

2,607

21

(36)

(2,617)

11,473

Total non-interest expense

76,513

74,048

71,955

70,014

81,677

Total non-interest expense excluding merger, restructuring and other

73,906

74,027

71,991

72,631

70,204

















































Income before income taxes

$ 23,286

$ 27,805

$ 33,185

$ 35,732

$ 23,658

Income tax expense

3,741

3,944

5,548

5,227

4,941

Net income

$ 19,545

$ 23,861

$ 27,637

$ 30,505

$ 18,717

























Diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.45

$ 0.55

$ 0.63

$ 0.69

$ 0.42

























Weighted average shares outstanding:





















Basic

43,164

43,443

43,693

44,105

44,700

Diluted

43,347

43,532

44,036

44,484

45,034











































































BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS



Quarters Ended





September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

September 30, 2022















(in millions)

Average Balance Interest (1) Average Yield/Rate



Average Balance Interest (1) Average Yield/Rate



Average Balance Interest (1) Average Yield/Rate





Assets

































Commercial real estate

$ 4,385 $ 71 6.32 %

$ 4,283 $ 67 6.16 %

$ 3,926 $ 46 4.53 %



Commercial and industrial loans

1,436 27 7.48



1,496 27 7.27



1,449 19 5.21





Residential mortgages

2,618 26 3.97



2,488 24 3.87



1,926 17 3.53





Consumer loans

513 9 7.33



524 9 7.28



587 9 6.24





Total loans

8,952 133 5.88



8,791 127 5.77



7,888 91 4.54





Securities (2)

2,171 13 2.40



2,236 13 2.27



2,400 13 2.13





Short-term investments and loans HFS

267 3 4.76



560 7 4.94



342 2 1.96





Total earning assets

11,390 149 5.19



11,587 147 5.05



10,630 106 3.91





Goodwill and other intangible assets

21







22







26









Other assets

449







448







494









Total assets

$ 11,860







$ 12,057







$ 11,150













































Liabilities and shareholders' equity

































Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 2,553 $ 0 - %

$ 2,594 $ 0 - %

$ 2,913 $ 0 - %



NOW and other

858 2 1.15



1,055 4 1.35



1,362 2 0.48





Money market

2,697 18 2.69



2,555 14 2.13



2,737 3 0.46





Savings

1,082 2 0.77



1,077 - 0.50



1,129 0 0.03





Time

2,440 22 3.43



2,287 18 3.07



1,528 3 0.85





Total deposits

9,630 44 1.81



9,568 36 1.51



9,669 8 0.48





Borrowings (3)

1,010 14 5.32



1,288 17 5.14



251 4 5.46





Total funding liabilities

10,640 58 2.15



10,856 53 1.94



9,920 12 0.66









































Other liabilities

232







197







206









Total liabilities

10,872







11,053







10,126













































Common shareholders' equity (4)

988







1,004







1,024









Total shareholders' equity

988







1,004







1,024









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 11,860







$ 12,057







$ 11,150









Net interest margin, FTE





3.18







3.24







3.48









































Supplementary data

































Net Interest Income, non FTE

90.334







92.759







92.084









FTE income adjustment

1.980







1.962







1.715









Net Interest Income, FTE

92.314







94.721







93.799





























































(1) Interest income and expense presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis.











































(2) Average balances for securities available-for-sale are based on amortized cost.











































(3) Average balances for borrowings includes the financing lease obligation which is presented under other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheet.







(4) As of September 30, 2023 unrealized gains and losses, net of tax, are included in average equity. Prior period balances and financial metrics have been updated to reflect the current presentation.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS









Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,



(in thousands) 2023

2023

2023

2022

2022



NON-PERFORMING ASSETS





















Commercial real estate $ 5,288

$ 1,509

$ 2,546

$ 2,434

$ 2,976



Commercial and industrial loans 11,028

15,597

12,155

17,023

21,008



Residential mortgages 8,060

8,722

9,442

8,612

10,407



Consumer loans 2,260

2,560

2,848

3,045

3,463



Total non-performing loans 26,636

28,388

26,991

31,114

37,854



Repossessed assets 2,548

2,549

2,462

2,209

2,175



Total non-performing assets $ 29,184

$ 30,937

$ 29,453

$ 33,323

$ 40,029



























Total non-performing loans/total loans 0.30 %

0.32 %

0.31 %

0.37 %

0.48 %



Total non-performing assets/total assets 0.24 %

0.26 %

0.24 %

0.29 %

0.35 %



























PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS





















Balance at beginning of period $ 100,219

$ 97,991

$ 96,270

$ 96,013

$ 99,021



Adoption of ASU No. 2022-02 -

-

(401)

-

-



Balance after adoption of ASU No. 2022-02 100,219

97,991

95,869

96,013

99,021



Charged-off loans (6,744)

(7,686)

(7,936)

(12,995)

(7,424)



Recoveries on charged-off loans 1,317

1,914

1,059

1,252

1,416



Net loans charged-off (5,427)

(5,772)

(6,877)

(11,743)

(6,008)



Provision (benefit)/expense for loan credit losses 8,000

8,000

8,999

12,000

3,000



Balance at end of period $ 102,792

$ 100,219

$ 97,991

$ 96,270

$ 96,013



























Allowance for credit losses/total loans 1.14 %

1.13 %

1.13 %

1.15 %

1.21 %



Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans 386 %

353 %

363 %

309 %

254 %



























NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS





















Commercial real estate $ 97

$ 664

$ 122

$ 187

$ (854)



Commercial and industrial loans (3,345)

(4,146)

(5,695)

(10,914)

(4,931)



Residential mortgages 23

(143)

305

192

122



Home equity 208

126

16

(128)

1



Auto and other consumer (2,410)

(2,273)

(1,625)

(1,080)

(346)



Total, net $ (5,427)

$ (5,772)

$ (6,877)

$ (11,743)

$ (6,008)



























Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans 0.24 %

0.26 %

0.32 %

0.58 %

0.30 %



Net charge-offs (YTD annualized)/average loans 0.28 %

0.29 %

0.32 %

0.27 %

0.16 %



















































DELINQUENT AND NON-PERFORMING LOANS Balance Percent of Total Loans Balance Percent of Total Loans Balance Percent of Total Loans Balance Percent of Total Loans Balance Percent of Total Loans

30-89 Days delinquent $ 18,700 0.21 % $ 15,147 0.17 % $ 14,210 0.16 % $ 12,162 0.15 % $ 14,662 0.18 %

90+ Days delinquent and still accruing 5,744 0.06 % 7,812 0.09 % 6,937 0.08 % 7,038 0.08 % 6,285 0.08 %

Total accruing delinquent loans 24,444 0.27 % 22,959 0.26 % 21,147 0.24 % 19,200 0.23 % 20,947 0.26 %

Non-performing loans 26,636 0.30 % 28,399 0.32 % 26,991 0.31 % 31,114 0.37 % 37,854 0.48 %

Total delinquent and non-performing loans $ 51,080 0.57 % $ 51,358 0.58 % $ 48,138 0.55 % $ 50,314 0.60 % $ 58,801 0.74 %



























BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is provided below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders. An item which management excludes when computing non-GAAP operating earnings can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular quarter or year. The Company's non-GAAP operating earnings information set forth is not necessarily comparable to non- GAAP information which may be presented by other companies. Each non-GAAP measure used by the Company in this report as supplemental financial data should be considered in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information.

The Company utilizes the non-GAAP measure of operating earnings in evaluating operating trends, including components for operating revenue and expense. These measures exclude amounts which the Company views as unrelated to its normalized operations. These items primarily include restructuring costs. Restructuring costs generally consist of costs and losses associated with the disposition of assets and liabilities and lease terminations, including costs related to branch consolidations.

The Company also calculates operating earnings per share based on its measure of operating earnings and diluted common shares. The Company views these amounts as important to understanding its operating trends, particularly due to the impact of accounting standards related to merger and acquisition activity. Analysts also rely on these measures in estimating and evaluating the Company's performance. Expense adjustments in 2023 and 2022 were primarily related to branch consolidations. For 2022, fair value adjustments on securities were primarily due to unrealized equity securities losses due to changes in market conditions. Starting March 31, 2023 fair value adjustments on securities are included in operating income.

Management believes that the computation of non-GAAP operating earnings and operating earnings per share may facilitate the comparison of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry. The Company also adjusts certain equity related measures to exclude intangible assets due to the importance of these measures to the investment community.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA































Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,



(in thousands)



2023

2023

2023

2022

2022



Total non-interest income



$ 17,465

$ 17,094

$ 16,606

$ 15,654

$ 16,251



Adj: Fair value adjustments on securities (1)



-

-

-

(163)

476



Total operating non-interest income (2)



$ 17,465

$ 17,094

$ 16,606

$ 15,491

$ 16,727































Total revenue (A)

$ 107,799

$ 109,853

$ 114,139

$ 117,746

$ 108,335



Adj: Fair value adjustments on securities (1)



-

-

-

(163)

476



Total operating revenue (2) (B)

$ 107,799

$ 109,853

$ 114,139

$ 117,583

$ 108,811































Total non-interest expense (C)

$ 76,513

$ 74,048

$ 71,955

$ 70,014

$ 81,677



Adj: Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses



(2,607)

(21)

36

2,617

(11,473)



Operating non-interest expense (2) (D)

$ 73,906

$ 74,027

$ 71,991

$ 72,631

$ 70,204































Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (A-C)

$ 31,286

$ 35,805

$ 42,184

$ 47,732

$ 26,658



Operating pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (2) (B-D)

33,893

35,826

42,148

44,952

38,607































Net income



$ 19,545

$ 23,861

$ 27,637

$ 30,505

$ 18,717



Adj: Fair value adjustments on securities (1)



-

-

-

(163)

476



Adj: Restructuring expense and other non-operating expenses



2,607

21

(36)

(2,617)

11,473



Adj: Income taxes (expense)/benefit



(636)

(4)

7

529

(2,738)



Total operating income (2) (E)

$ 21,516

$ 23,878

$ 27,608

$ 28,254

$ 27,928































(in millions, except per share data)

























Total average assets (F)

$ 11,860

$ 12,057

$ 11,569

$ 11,074

$ 11,150



Total average shareholders' equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (G)

988

1,004

978

966

1,023



Total average shareholders' equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (H)

1,231

1,221

1,214

1,213

1,189



Total average tangible shareholders' equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2) (I)

967

981

954

941

998



Total average tangible shareholders' equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (2) (J)

1,210

1,198

1,190

1,188

1,164



Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period



(218)

(186)

(159)

(181)

(188)



Total tangible shareholders' equity, end of period (2) (K)

930

951

972

930

917



Total tangible assets, end of period (2) (L)

12,119

12,068

12,297

11,638

11,291































Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands) (M)

43,822

44,033

44,411

44,361

45,040



Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands) (N)

43,347

43,532

44,036

44,484

45,034































Earnings per common share, diluted (2)



$ 0.45

$ 0.55

$ 0.63

$ 0.69

$ 0.42



Operating earnings per common share, diluted (2) (E/N)

0.50

0.55

0.63

0.64

0.62



Tangible book value per common share, end of period (2) (K/M)

21.23

21.60

21.89

20.95

20.36



Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2) (K/L)

7.68

7.88

7.91

7.99

8.12































Performance ratios (3)

























Return on equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities



7.91 % 9.51 % 11.31 % 12.63 % 7.31 %

Return on equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities



6.35

7.82

9.11

10.06

6.30



Operating return on equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2) (E/G)

8.71

9.51

11.30

11.70

10.92



Operating return on equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (E/H)

6.99

7.82

9.10

9.32

9.40



Return on tangible common equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(4)



8.45

10.09

11.96

13.36

7.88



Return on tangible common equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(4)



6.76

8.26

9.59

10.59

6.76



Operating return on tangible common equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(4) (E+Q)/(I)

9.27

10.09

11.96

12.40

11.57



Operating return on tangible common equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(4) (E+Q)/(J)

7.41

8.27

9.59

9.83

9.92



Return on assets



0.66

0.79

0.96

1.10

0.67



Operating return on assets (2) (E/F)

0.73

0.79

0.95

1.02

1.00



Efficiency ratio (2) (D-Q)/(B+O+R)

65.05

63.57

59.51

58.25

62.01































Supplementary data (in thousands)

























Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (5) (O)

$ 1,979

$ 2,735

$ 2,897

$ 3,068

$ 620



Non-interest income tax-credit investments amortization (6) (P)

(1,463)

(2,210)

(2,285)

(2,355)

(445)



Net income on tax-credit investments (O+P)

516

525

612

713

175































Intangible amortization (Q)

$ 1,205

$ 1,205

$ 1,205

$ 1,277

$ 1,285



Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment (R)

1,980

1,962

1,908

1,845

1,715























































(1) Starting March 31, 2023, fair value adjustments on securities are included in operating income.









































(2) Non-GAAP financial measure.









































(3) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding.







































(4) Amortization of intangible assets is adjusted assuming a 27% marginal tax rate.









































(5) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credit investments.









































(6) The non-interest income amortization is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments and are incurred as the tax credits are generated.













































BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA- UNAUDITED



At or for the Nine Months Ended





Sept. 30,

Sept. 30,

(in thousands)



2023

2022

Total non-interest income



$ 51,165

$ 53,283

Adj: Fair value adjustments on securities (1)



-

2,194

Total operating non-interest income (2)



$ 51,165

$ 55,477















Total revenue (A)

$ 331,791

$ 295,788

Adj: Fair value adjustments on securities (1)



-

2,194

Total operating revenue (2) (B)

$ 331,791

$ 297,982















Total non-interest expense (C)

$ 222,516

$ 218,702

Less: Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses



(2,592)

(11,526)

Operating non-interest expense (2) (D)

$ 219,924

$ 207,176















Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (A-C)

$ 109,275

$ 77,086

Operating pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (2) (B-D)

111,867

90,806















Net income



$ 71,043

$ 62,028

Adj: Fair value adjustments on securities (1)



-

2,194

Adj: Restructuring expense and other non-operating expenses



2,592

11,526

Adj: Income taxes (expense)/benefit



(633)

(3,469)

Total operating income (2) (E)

$ 73,002

$ 72,279















(in millions, except per share data)











Total average assets (F)

$ 11,830

$ 11,264

Total average shareholders' equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (G)

990

1,096

Total average shareholders' equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (H)

1,222

1,187

Total average tangible shareholders' equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2) (I)

967

1,068

Total average tangible shareholders' equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (2) (J)

1,199

1,159

Total accumulated other comprehensive (loss) net of tax, end of period



(218)

(188)

Total tangible shareholders' equity, end of period (2) (K)

930

917

Total tangible assets, end of period (2) (L)

12,119

11,291















Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands) (M)

43,822

45,040

Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands) (N)

43,640

46,396















Earnings/(loss) per common share, diluted (2)



$ 1.63

$ 1.34

Operating earnings per common share, diluted (2) (E/N)

1.67

1.56

Tangible book value per common share, end of period (2) (K/M)

21.22

20.36

Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2) (K/L)

7.67

8.12















Performance ratios (3)











Return on equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities



9.57 % 7.55 % Return on equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities



7.75

6.97

Operating return on equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2) (E/G)

9.83

8.80

Operating return on equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (2) (E/H)

7.97

8.12

Return on tangible common equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(4)



10.16

8.10

Return on tangible common equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(4)



8.19

7.46

Operating return on tangible common equity, including unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(4) (E+Q)/(I)

10.43

9.37

Operating return on tangible common equity, excluding unrealized losses on AFS securities (2)(4) (E+Q)/(J)

8.41

8.64

Return on assets



0.80

0.73

Operating return on assets (2) (E/F)

0.82

0.86

Efficiency ratio (2) (D-Q)/(B+O+R)

62.65

66.75

Net interest margin, FTE



3.33

3.05





























Supplementary data (in thousands)











Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (5) (O)

$ 7,611

$ 1,811

Non-interest income charge on tax-credit investments (6) (P)

(5,959)

(1,153)

Net income on tax-credit investments (O+P)

1,652

658















Intangible amortization (Q)

$ 3,615

$ 3,857

Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment (R)

5,850

4,799



































(1) Starting March 31, 2023, fair value adjustments on securities are included in operating income.













(2) Non-GAAP financial measure.













(3) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding.











(4) Amortization of intangible assets is adjusted assuming a 27% marginal tax rate.













(5) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credit investments.













(6) The non-interest income amortization is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments and are incurred as the tax credits are generated.















































