Berlin Heals Holding AG welcomes Dr. Felix Baader and Roland Diggelmann as new board members Final phase of ongoing CE study started

ZUG, Switzerland, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlin Heals Holding AG (Berlin Heals), a Swiss medical technology company, is delighted to announce the appointments of Dr. Felix Baader and Roland Diggelmann as new members of the Board of Directors. Since 2014, the company has developed a completely new and groundbreaking method for the treatment of heart failure and, following a successful first-in-human study, is currently pushing forward with a CE study for the approval of its patented technology.

"We are very excited to welcome Dr. Baader and Mr. Diggelmann, two medtech experts with a wealth of experience and strategic vision, to the Board of Directors of Berlin Heals," says Dr. Ulf Berg, Chairman of the Board. "The timing could not be better. Our goal is to obtain CE certification soon. We expect the ongoing CE certification study to confirm the excellent results of the pilot study; corresponding study results should be available approximately by the end of 2024. Being able to bring two new, high-profile board members into the company now is a significant step for us."

Dr. Felix Baader commented: "I am honoured to be part of Berlin Heals' Board of Directors at this important stage. The company has a revolutionary product that will massively and sustainably improve the quality of life of many heart patients." Dr. Baader held various key positions in the healthcare and technology sectors over the last 30 years, including at Roche Diagnostics, Biotronik and Philips and today holds board mandates at Congenius, Valtronic Holding and Bibus Group AG, among other ventures.

"Berlin Heals' C-MIC device is a game-changer for dilated cardiomyopathy therapy and has significant market potential; it not only reduces hospital stay duration, but also relieves the burden on health insurers and hospitals," says Roland Diggelmann. As former CEO of Roche Diagnostics and British medtech company, Smith & Nephew, Mr. Diggelmann brings valuable know-how to Berlin Heals. He has also successfully applied his experience in strategic development and M&A as a highly respected medtech investor and Non-Executive Director at Sonova, Mettler Toledo and several start-ups.

Berlin Heals Holding AG is a joint stock company founded in 2014 by well-known heart specialist, Dr. Johannes Müller, and entrepreneur Marko Bagaric. The company has developed a novel therapy - "C-MIC" (Cardiac Microcurrent) - which uses a constant microcurrent to rapidly and sustainably improve inflammatory parameters within the heart of cardiac insufficiency patients. Recruitment of patients into the ongoing CE trial is currently approximately 60%. To date, over 35 C-MIC devices have been successfully implanted and continue to show promising results.

