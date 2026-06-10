Berlin Packaging Continues North American Expansion with the Acquisition of O.Berk Company

Acquisition expands the company's presence in key pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, beauty, and personal care end markets

CHICAGO, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest hybrid packaging supplier®, announced today the acquisition of O.Berk Company, a family-owned supplier of plastic, glass, metal containers and closures, as well as value-added packaging solutions.

Founded in 1910 by Osias Berk in Newark, New Jersey, O.Berk originated as a supplier of bottles and jars serving local chemical plants and ethnic food suppliers. In 1925, the company was sold to Isaac Goldstein, beginning a new era of family-based ownership. Under the leadership of Norbert Gaelen, previous President from 1951 until 2006 and father of current owners, Marc Gaelen and Meryl Japha, O.Berk helped pioneer a new era of rigid packaging during the introduction and commercialization of plastic bottles and closures. O.Berk's success continues today under fourth-generation owners, President and CEO, Marc Gaelen, and his sister Meryl Japha. Like his father, Norbert, Marc has served as President of the National Association of Container Distributors (NACD), the national trade association. Over its 100+ year history, the company has expanded steadily through organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

Today, the O.Berk Company has multiple locations across New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland, and Southern California, offering packaging solutions to beauty, personal care, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, household, food, beverage, and other end markets. Complementing its vast portfolio of packaging solutions, O.Berk also operates an e-commerce platform, BottleStore.com, that supports small businesses, entrepreneurs, and emerging brands as the one-stop-shop for their packaging needs. O.Berk's additional value-added services include design and innovation, custom tooling, decoration, warehousing and logistics management, quality assurance, and regulatory compliance support.

"We are excited to welcome O.Berk to Berlin Packaging. Like Berlin, O.Berk has a long history of supporting customers with packaging products and value-added services," said Rick Brandt, CEO of Berlin Packaging Americas. "This combination expands our industry-leading capabilities and strengthens our expertise in growing beauty, personal care, pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical markets."

"We are proud to join forces with Berlin Packaging and excited for the opportunities this partnership creates," said Marc Gaelen, President and CEO of O.Berk Company. "Berlin's global supply chain, digital capabilities, sustainability expertise, logistics platform, and Studio One Eleven® design services will enhance the solutions available to our customers and create new opportunities for our employees and suppliers."

"Family-owned businesses like O.Berk bring deep industry expertise, entrepreneurial spirit, and deep relationships with stakeholders," said Bill Hayes, Global CEO and President of Berlin Packaging. "We are excited to bring our organizations together and build on that momentum for years to come."

About Berlin Packaging

Berlin Packaging is the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures. The company supplies billions of items annually along with package design, financing, consulting, warehousing, and logistics services for customers across all industries. Berlin Packaging brings together the best of manufacturing, distribution, and income-adding service providers. Its mission is to increase the net income of its customers through packaging products and services.

See BerlinPackaging.com for more information.

Press contacts:

Berlin Packaging

Celeste Osborne, [email protected], +1 708 272 7046 for North America;

Michel Baudet, [email protected], +31 24 34 34 243 for EMEA.

SOURCE Berlin Packaging