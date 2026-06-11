Berlin Packaging expands its presence in EMEA with the acquisition of BlueSky in the United Kingdom

The acquisition strengthens the company's position in the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and beverage segments.

MILAN, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier®, specializing in the supply of glass, plastic and metal packaging and closures, announces the acquisition of BlueSky, a UK-based company specializing in packaging solutions for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and beverage markets.

Headquartered in Grimsby, UK, BlueSky is a family-owned supplier of plastic, metal, and glass packaging solutions, including specialized containers, closures, and dispensing systems that meet customers' unique needs and requirements. The company serves small and medium-sized customers across the UK with a fast, simple and consultative approach to service, providing the continuity and confidence needed to support growth. Bluesky's solutions offering is further enhanced by value-added services such as decoration and printing, backed by extensive sourcing expertise.

"The acquisition of BlueSky represents a strategic step in expanding our presence and capabilities in the UK market," said Marcel Schröder, President of Berlin Packaging EMEA. "BlueSky brings deep cross-sector expertise and a complementary portfolio of materials and packaging solutions that enhance our existing offering. Its strong customer-centric approach and value-added services align closely with Berlin Packaging's business model. We are thrilled to team up with the professionals at BlueSky to serve our customers, and we are confident this new chapter will allow us to deliver even more comprehensive solutions to our collective customers while supporting their continued growth."

"Joining Berlin Packaging marks an exciting new chapter for both our team and, most importantly, our customers. By combining our highly responsive, consultative service with Berlin's global scale, sourcing strength, and innovation capabilities, we will be able to offer our customers a broader range of packaging solutions, enhanced supply chain resilience, and even greater support as they grow", said Russell Wade, Managing Director of BlueSky.

About Berlin Packaging

Berlin Packaging is the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures. The company supplies billions of items annually along with package design, financing, consulting, warehousing, and logistics services for customers across all industries. Berlin Packaging brings together the best of manufacturing, distribution, and income-adding service providers. Its mission is to increase the net income of its customers through packaging products and services.

Please visit BerlinPackaging.com and BerlinPackaging.eu for more information.

Press contacts:

Omnicom PR Group Italy

Ilaria Sala, [email protected], +39 335 8112968

Silvia Amadei, [email protected], +39 324 0021566

[email protected]

Berlin Packaging

Michel Baudet, [email protected] (+31 612703 204)

Francesca Pessi, [email protected] (+39 349 3609 416) for EMEA

Celeste Osborne, [email protected], +1 708 272 7046 for North America

SOURCE Berlin Packaging