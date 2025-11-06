Berman & Simmons Is Recognized in 2026 Best Lawyers® "Law Firm of the Year" for Personal Injury, Product Liability, and Medical Malpractice Across Maine

LEWISTON, Maine, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Berman & Simmons has been recognized in the 2026 edition of Best Law Firms® by Best Lawyers® for its excellence in personal injury litigation, product liability litigation, and medical malpractice law. This honor reflects the firm's longstanding commitment to providing exceptional legal representation and achieving outstanding results, particularly in complex and significant cases across Maine.

The Best Law Firms® rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes client and lawyer feedback, peer reviews, and assessment of professional achievements. Earning a place on this list signals that Berman & Simmons' attorneys are highly respected by their peers and trusted by their clients for their skill, integrity, and results.

"We are honored to again be recognized among the nation's top firms," said Managing Director Craig Bramley. "We've got a long track record of winning high stakes cases. We represent our clients against the toughest opponents, including insurance companies, medical establishments, government entities, and long-standing institutions while keeping a compassionate, client-centered approach."

Achieving a ranking in Best Law Firms is a testament to Berman & Simmons' high-quality legal practice and depth of legal proficiency. To be considered for this milestone achievement, at least one lawyer in the law firm must be recognized in the 2026 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®. Berman & Simmons had eight.

About Best Law Firms®

Best Law Firms®, ranked by Best Lawyers® and respected for over 15 years, is the most credible ranking of exceptional law firms globally. It is rooted in a rigorous, peer-to-peer, industry-driven evaluation. A ranking from Best Law Firms signifies a high-quality practice and a breadth of legal expertise. Ranked firms, presented in three tiers, are recognized on a national and metropolitan scale, providing legal professionals with an elevated stature from the Best Law Firms recognition. For more information, visit www.bestlawfirms.com.

About Berman & Simmons

Berman & Simmons (www.bermansimmons.com) is the preeminent plaintiff's personal injury law firm in Maine and New England, serving clients for over 100 years. With 14 attorneys, the firm has won some of the largest verdicts in Maine history. Recognized for its long history of trial success, the firm helps people seek justice and compensation in catastrophic personal injury cases involving medical malpractice, vehicle and trucking accidents, wrongful death, and sexual abuse, as well as other complex matters.

