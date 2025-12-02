Berman & Simmons Law Firm Announces Susan Faunce as New Managing Director

LEWISTON, Maine, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Berman & Simmons, the leading personal injury law firm in Maine known for achieving results in complex, high-stakes cases, today announced Susan Faunce as Managing Director. Faunce, a distinguished trial attorney with two decades of service at the firm, brings deep litigation experience, proven leadership, and a powerful commitment to achieving justice for clients who have been injured through no fault of their own. She succeeds Craig Bramley who has served 29 years with the firm.

Faunce has built one of the strongest trial records in the state. She concentrates her practice on medical malpractice, wrongful death, and other catastrophic injury cases, bringing meticulous preparation, strategic judgment, and a steadfast commitment to holding negligent parties accountable.

During her 20-year tenure at Berman & Simmons, Faunce has secured landmark results for her clients. She is the first female Managing Director in the firm's history.

A fierce advocate, she understands that every case carries both legal and deeply personal dimensions. Faunce guides clients through the process with clarity and compassion while relentlessly pursuing the full measure of justice they deserve.

In accepting her new role, Faunce said: "I am honored to lead Berman & Simmons into its next chapter. For me, this work has always been about standing up for people when the stakes are highest. Our clients come to us during the most vulnerable and life-altering moments, and they deserve a team that fights relentlessly for truth, accountability, and justice. I look forward to leading our team of exceptional attorneys and staff as we continue delivering record-setting results for the people of Maine.

Faunce's career journey is rooted in early life experiences that taught her courage, persistence, and resourcefulness. Raised by her single mother who spoke limited English, Faunce often served as interpreter, teaching her the importance of advocacy and resilience. These values have shaped her approach to the law, and her deep understanding of the challenges clients face during the most difficult moments of their lives.

Her professional excellence has been recognized by The Best Lawyers in America, Super Lawyers, National Trial Lawyers Top 100, Chambers and Partners, and Benchmark Litigation.

Faunce is a graduate of Bowdoin College and earned her J.D. from the University of Maine School of Law.

Beyond her courtroom accomplishments, Faunce is deeply engaged in Maine's legal and civic communities. She is the current President of the Maine State Bar Association, Past-President of the Maine Trial Lawyers Association, serves on the Maine Supreme Judicial Court Advisory Committee on Rules of Evidence, former member of the Local Rules Advisory Committee for the United States District Court District of Maine and is a member of the Maine Justice Foundation and the American Association for Justice.

About Berman & Simmons

Berman & Simmons (www.bermansimmons.com) is the preeminent plaintiff's personal injury law firm in Maine and New England, serving clients for over 100 years. With 14 attorneys, the firm has won some of the largest verdicts and settlements in Maine history. Recognized for its long history of trial success, the firm helps people seek justice and compensation in catastrophic personal injury cases involving medical malpractice, personal injury, vehicle and trucking accidents, wrongful death, and sexual abuse, as well as other complex injury cases. Attorneys across Maine regularly refer cases to Berman & Simmons.

