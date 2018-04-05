Berman and Company VP Wins "40 Under 40" Award

Saltsman is responsible for the firm's work on labor-related topics, which includes managing all aspects of issue campaigns, testifying before state and local legislatures, and speaking frequently to national and local business organizations. He advises Fortune 500 companies, national trade associations, and state-based advocacy groups around the country. He's a regular contributor to the Wall Street Journal and Forbes, and his writing, research, and commentary have been featured in dozens of national print publications and television programs.

Only 18 Republicans, 18 Democrats, and 4 nonpartisan operatives were named to this exclusive "40 Under 40" winners list. Award winners were graded on a 40-point scale and selected for extraordinary achievements in politics and public affairs. Contributions to the health of the political business community through volunteer work and other forms of philanthropy were also considered.

About Berman and Company

Berman and Company is a dynamic research, communications, advertising, and government affairs firm. We blend aggressive, creative thinking with functional expertise to achieve extraordinary results for our clients. Berman and Company's staff has grown to 35 people and includes professionals in the media, design, research, and government relations fields. The firm has received dozens of national awards for its creative and cutting-edge work. www.BermanCo.com

