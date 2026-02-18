Bermuda Risk Summit to Mark 20 Years Since the 'Class of 2005' Reshaped Global Reinsurance

Industry leaders to reflect on legacy, innovation, and the evolution of catastrophe resilience

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA) today announced a featured session at the Bermuda Risk Summit 2026 marking the 20-year anniversary of the industry cohort widely known as the "Class of 2005."

The panel, "From Storms to Strength: The Class of 2005 Turns 20," will bring together leaders whose companies emerged in the aftermath of Hurricanes Katrina, Rita, and Wilma — a period that reshaped the global reinsurance landscape and accelerated Bermuda's role as a hub for innovation and catastrophe risk capacity.

Moderated by Mairi Mallon, Chief Executive Officer, Rein4ce, the session will reflect on how the capital, structures, and ideas born out of that period helped define a generation of market development. It will also examine how those lessons continue to inform today's environment, as new forms of capital, technology, and risk converge.

Panel participants include:

John Berger, Chairman, Coaction Specialty Insurance (Former Founder & CEO, Harbor Point Re)

Ryan Mather, CEO, Ariel Re

Chris McKeown, CEO, Vantage Reinsurance, ILS & Innovation (Former Founder & CEO, New Castle Re)

Conan Ward, CEO, Solis Re (Former CEO, Validus)

"Twenty years on, the legacy of the Class of 2005 is still visible in how risk is structured, capitalised, and transferred," said Kendaree Burgess, Managing Director, Bermuda Business Development Agency. "That period demonstrated Bermuda's ability to respond quickly to global need — bringing together capital, expertise, and regulatory clarity to support recovery and resilience. This session offers an opportunity to reflect on what was built and how those foundations continue to support the modern risk ecosystem."

The conversation will explore the lasting impact of the 2005 market response on Bermuda's growth, global catastrophe resilience, and the evolution of the modern reinsurance model — while looking ahead to the next generation of risk and capital innovation.

Mairi Mallon added: "Twenty years later, the 'Class of 2005' remains a reference point for how the market responds to a capital crunch. During the session we will hear how these companies were built, why Bermuda was right for them and ask if there will be the right conditions again for a Class of 2026 or '27."

The Bermuda Risk Summit brings together international leaders from across (re)insurance, capital markets, regulation, and risk management to examine the challenges and opportunities shaping the global risk landscape.

Session Details

From Storms to Strength: The Class of 2005 Turns 20

Date: 10 March 2026

Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Location: Bermuda Risk Summit 2026

Further programme details and speaker announcements will be released in the lead-up to the Summit.

