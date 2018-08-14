Bernadette Greatorex Named Vice President of Sales and Strategic Partnerships at Maplewood Senior Living

WESTPORT, Conn., Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Maplewood Senior Living, an innovative, premiere senior living provider, proudly announced today that it has named Bernadette Greatorex as Vice President of Sales and Strategic Partnerships. Ms. Greatorex brings nearly two decades of experience to the position and will assume her new role immediately. Maplewood Senior Living, currently operates 15 senior living communities throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Ohio.

"Bernadette brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the position, which will help guide the team as we continue our growth into new locations," said Shane Herlet, Chief Operating Officer for Maplewood Senior Living. "Currently, we are expanding our footprint into Southport, CT, Princeton, NJ, New England and into Manhattan, which will feature our newest luxury brand, Inspīr. With Bernadette at the helm of our sales team, we are confident we can better serve potential residents and their families as well as be a valuable resource for them."

In her new role, Ms. Greatorex will provide leadership, direction, and resources to Maplewood Senior Living and its senior living communities throughout the country. She will oversee key sales initiatives for company including strategy development, analyzing, forecasting, resource planning and budgeting.

Prior to joining the Maplewood Senior Living, Ms. Greatorex worked at MedOptions Behavioral Health Services where she provided supervision to National Sales Team, which included objective settings, performance management and hiring, training and coaching new employees. She also led performance and career development discussions to drive high performance sales teams.









About Maplewood Senior Living



Maplewood Senior Living is known for its upscale senior living residences, offering a broad range of premier services, amenities and care to its residents. Maplewood Senior Living, based in Westport, CT, owns and operates 15 senior living communities in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Ohio. Future developments include Princeton, NJ and Southport, CT. An Upper East Side, Manhattan, NYC project falls within the company's newest brand, Inspīr. This new, international lifestyle brand was launched to offer a luxurious option for seniors looking to join a residential community in major metropolitan areas. For more information, please call 203-557-4777 or visit maplewoodseniorliving.com.

