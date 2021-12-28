BERNHARD H. MAYER LAUNCHES NEW JEWELLERY AND TIMEPIECES

Inspired by the hallmark accessory once donned by debutantes, socialites, and royalty in Europe, Bernhard H. Mayer unveils two new additions to the Pearl Icons collection: the Selena Pearl Set and Diane Necklace.

Designed to effortlessly portray the natural beauty of the jewels of the sea, the collection avails the highly sought-after Akoya pearls – perfectly round in shape and renowned for their excellent lustre and beautiful colour consistency, making them the pearl of choice for a woman's first bijou.

Created for a woman unafraid of showcasing her style, the Selene Set expresses the perfection of the Akoya pearls in a necklace and earrings pair. Accentuate any look from a white shirt and jeans to elegant gowns by mixing and matching the pieces, or simply add or remove the three pearls on the necklace according to your desired aesthetic.

In contrast, the Diane Necklace is an everlasting charm for those who want to channel their inner star. The piece highlights the quest for stardom by showcasing a single Akoya pearl paired with a row of diamonds, the most beautiful and flawless gem in the world.

CELEBRATING EVERY MINUTE WITH ELEGANCE AND EMOTION

Bernhard H. Mayer's watch collection, Lurve, continues its tradition of excellence with stylish yet contemporary timepieces that will accompany its wearer through every important moment of their journey. Emblems of Swiss horology and fine craftsmanship, the twin masterpieces are distinctive in design, yet both share an inspiration that blossomed from the flames of love.

An interplay of textures and finishes, the Lurve watch is made for those seeking a minimalist design without compromising on style. The watch's face is reminiscent of an early morning horizon with its Champagne Sunray dial and Rose Gold indices. Paired with a vegan leather strap in a matching colourway, this timepiece is bound to surprise the wearer with its subtle yet functional design.

The Lurve Diamond watch adds shine to any personality by contrasting the brilliance of 12 full-cut diamonds with warm-hued gold. The Silver Sunray dial and Rose Gold stainless steel strap convey a modern reimagining of how diamonds are incorporated into a timepiece, perfect for the contemporary woman.

"When we were conceptualising the new additions, our intention was to bring a touch of sparkle and luxury that makes these pieces worthy of being gifted to a special loved one," says Malou Caluza, Chief Executive Officer of QNET. "We love how these new pieces have turned out and we are confident they will bring much joy and cheer this holiday season and beyond."

