Bernstein & Procensus Announce Exclusive Partnership to Provide Greater Insight into Institutional Sentiment

NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Procensus, the opinion sharing community for institutional investors, is partnering with Bernstein, a market leader in providing best-in-class fundamental investment research, to offer the market a better understanding of the factors driving institutional investment behaviour.

By combining Bernstein's client franchise and analyst expertise with Procensus's easy-to-use polling technology, data engine and rating system, the two businesses expect to radically increase transparency around capital markets transactions and other stock market events. A rapidly growing community of more than 2,000 buyside portfolio managers and analysts are already using the Procensus platform to better understand the forces driving stock sentiment and what the market is pricing in. With Bernstein's support, Procensus will now expand the platform's reach from its current focus mainly on the financials vertical to comprehensive coverage across all major industry sectors globally.

"This is a game changer," said Alex Henney, CEO of Procensus. "We are delighted that Bernstein shares our vision – that technology is a vastly more efficient and unbiased mechanism for capturing and benchmarking buy-side consensus than the current human interface. This partnership underpins the success we have had on the Procensus journey so far and our ambition to offer a comprehensive rating system for all transactions and listed securities, becoming a critical component for market infrastructure."

"As an independent and anonymous data-driven platform, Procensus allows institutions to quantify sentiment without any built-in biases, helping them to make better, more informed investment decisions," said Robert Van Brugge, Chairman and CEO of Bernstein. "We look forward to working with Procensus to offer our clients a truly innovative market transparency tool."

Members of the Procensus community can participate in all polls that are relevant to their investment universe, allowing them to compare their own views against those of the wider investment community. Members also benefit from access to a range of live, continually up-to-date investor sentiment metrics on stocks, investment dynamics, management performance and governance. In addition to time series data displaying how sentiment has changed over time and the impact on stock prices, the opinions collected on 60 major IPOs enable the Procensus platform to offer unique insights and reliable signals on aftermarket performance - often demonstrating the wisdom of the crowd.

All views submitted to the platform are completely anonymous to ensure that Procensus provides a secure way to exchange transparent opinions. Consistent with its ethos of fairness, the platform operates on a give-to-get model, ensuring that only contributors benefit from live data and related insights.

About Procensus: Procensus is the opinion sharing community for institutional investors. The platform (www.procensus.com) was launched in 2015 as a tool to improve transparency around buy-side consensus views, by utilising a secure and anonymous digital interface. As of October 2019, the business had over 3,000 users, representing over 700 institutions globally. Institutional investors use the Procensus platform to share their opinions on stocks and market events, with all opinions submitted on the platform being quantified to enable Procensus to publish a range of proprietary institutional investor sentiment metrics. Procensus is authorised and regulated by the FCA and is based in London.

Additional information on Procensus may be found on the Procensus website at www.procensus.com.

About Bernstein: Bernstein is widely recognized as one of the industry's premier sell-side research firms. Its equity research is sought out by leading investment managers around the world. Bernstein is annually ranked at the very top for its research and analysis by acknowledged arbiters in the industry. Bernstein is a wholly owned subsidiary of AllianceBernstein (AB).

About AllianceBernstein: AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets.

As of September 30, 2019, including both the general partnership and limited partnership interests in AllianceBernstein, AllianceBernstein Holding owned approximately 35.4% of AllianceBernstein and AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. ("EQH"), directly and through various subsidiaries, owned an approximate 65.3% economic interest in AllianceBernstein.

Additional information about AB may be found on the AB website at www.alliancebernstein.com.

