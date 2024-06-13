Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces a Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd. Securities Litigation

SEATTLE, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

CHRISTOPHER SPEAKES, individually and on Behalf of All Others Similarly Situated, Plaintiff, vs. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd., Michael Kalb, AND KALYANASUNDARAM sUBRAMANIAN, Defendants. Case No. 16-cv-08318-ALC-OTW Hon. Andrew L. Carter Jr., U.S.D.J. Hon. Ona T. Wang, U.S.M.J.

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT OF CLASS

ACTION AND MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS' FEES AND EXPENSES

To: All persons who purchased Taro common stock on the open market on a United States stock exchange from July 2, 2014 through November 3, 2016, both dates inclusive, and who were damaged thereby (the "Class").

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY, YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY A PENDING CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, that Lead Plaintiff City of Atlanta Firefighters' Pension Fund ("Lead Plaintiff" or "Atlanta Firefighters"), on behalf of itself and all members of the Class, and Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ("Taro" or the "Company"), Michael Kalb, and Kalyanasundaram Subramanian (collectively, "Individual Defendants," and, together with Taro, "Defendants," and, together with both Taro and Lead Plaintiff, the "Parties"), have reached a proposed settlement of the claims in the above-captioned class action (the "Action") and related claims in the amount of $36,000,000 (the "Settlement").

A hearing will be held before the Honorable Andrew L. Carter Jr., either in person or remotely in the Court's discretion, on August 23, 2024, at 11 a.m. in Courtroom 1306 of the Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse, 40 Foley Square, New York, NY 10007 (the "Settlement Hearing") to determine: (i) whether the Court should approve the proposed Settlement as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice as against Defendants, and the releases specified in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement, dated April 10, 2024 (and in the Notice), should be granted; and (iii) whether Lead Counsel's Fee and Expense Application should be approved. The Court may change the date of the Settlement Hearing, or hold it remotely, without providing another notice. You do NOT need to attend the Settlement Hearing to receive a distribution from the Net Settlement Fund.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT AND YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO A MONETARY PAYMENT. If you have not yet received a full Notice and Claim Form, you may obtain copies of these documents by visiting the website for the Settlement, www.TaroSecuritiesLitigation.com, or by contacting the Claims Administrator at:

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Securities Litigation

c/o JND Legal Administration

P.O. Box 91388

Seattle, WA 98111

www.TaroSecuritiesLitigation.com

(855) 208-4121

Inquiries, other than requests for information about the status of a claim, may also be made to Lead Counsel:

BERNSTEIN LIEBHARD LLP

Michael S. Bigin, Esq.

10 East 40th Street

New York, NY 10006

www.bernlieb.com

212-779-1414

If you are a Class Member, to be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked or submitted online no later than August 16, 2024. If you are a Class Member and do not timely submit a valid Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, but you will nevertheless be bound by all judgments or orders entered by the Court, whether favorable or unfavorable.

If you are a Class Member and wish to exclude yourself from the Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice so that it is received no later than August 2, 2024. If you properly exclude yourself from the Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court, whether favorable or unfavorable, and you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, Lead Counsel's Fee and Expense Application, and/or the proposed Plan of Allocation must be filed with the Court, either by mail or in person, and be mailed to counsel for the Parties in accordance with the instructions in the Notice, such that they are received no later than August 2, 2024.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, DEFENDANTS, OR DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE. All questions about the proposed settlement or your eligibility to participate in the settlement should be directed to lead counsel or the claims administrator using the contact information above.

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

