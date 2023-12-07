Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP and Motley Rice LLC Announce Notice of Pendency of Class Action for All Persons and Entities Who Purchased or Otherwise Acquired the Common Stock of Qualcomm Inc. From February 1, 2012 Through January 20, 2017, Inclusive, and Who Were Damaged Thereby

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA

IN RE QUALCOMM INCORPORATED

SECURITIES LITIGATION







Case No. 3:17-cv-00121-JO-MSB

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION

To: All persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock of Qualcomm Inc. ("Qualcomm") from February 1, 2012 through January 20, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), and who were damaged thereby (the "Class").

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of California that the above-captioned action (the "Action") has been certified to proceed as a class action on behalf of the Class as defined above.

In the Action, Lead Plaintiffs allege that Defendant Qualcomm and certain of its executives violated the federal securities laws by making material misstatements and omissions concerning Qualcomm's alleged bundling of the negotiations and terms of its patent licenses and chipset agreements. Defendants deny all of Lead Plaintiffs' allegations and deny any wrongdoing or violation of law. Please note : at this time, there is no judgment, settlement, or monetary recovery.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. You may obtain a copy of the more detailed Notice of Pendency of Class Action (the "Notice") by downloading it from www.QualcommSecuritiesLitigation.com or by contacting the Notice Administrator at:

Qualcomm Securities Litigation

c/o A.B. Data, Ltd.

P.O. Box 173043

Milwaukee, WI 53217

1-877-390-3401

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice, may be made to the following representatives of Class Counsel:

Jonathan D. Uslaner BERNSTEIN LITOWITZ

BERGER & GROSSMANN LLP 2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 2575

Los Angeles, CA 90067 1-310-819-3472 Gregg S. Levin MOTLEY RICE LLC 28 Bridgeside Blvd. Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

1-843-216-9000

If you are a Class Member, you have the right to decide whether to remain a member of the Class. If you want to remain a member of the Class, you do not need to do anything at this time other than to retain your documentation reflecting your transactions and holdings in Qualcomm common stock. If you are a Class Member and do not exclude yourself from the Class, you will be bound by the proceedings in this Action, including all past, present, and future orders and judgments of the Court, whether favorable or unfavorable. If you move, or if the Notice was mailed to an old or incorrect address, please send the Notice Administrator written notification of your new address.

If you ask to be excluded from the Class, you will not be bound by any order or judgment of this Court in this Action, however you will not be eligible to receive a share of any money which might be recovered for the benefit of the Class. To exclude yourself from the Class, you must either submit an Opt-Out Form online at www.QualcommSecuritiesLitigation.com by no later than January 29, 2024, or submit a written request for exclusion postmarked no later than January 29, 2024, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. Please note, if you decide to exclude yourself from the Class, you may be time barred from asserting the claims covered by the Action.

Further information regarding this notice may be obtained by writing to the Notice Administrator at the address provided above.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

BY ORDER OF THE COURT:

United States District Court for the

Southern District of California

