Bernstein Private Wealth Management Hires Daniel Weisman As Vice President And Financial Advisor In Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Private Wealth Management (Bernstein), a unit of AllianceBernstein L.P. (AB), announced today that Daniel Weisman has joined the Nashville office as a Vice President and Financial Advisor. Weisman will report to Managing Director Adam Sansiveri, who recently relocated to the city to lead Bernstein's new office.

In this role, Weisman will advise individuals and institutions on a wide range of financial planning and investment matters, tailoring comprehensive strategies uniquely suited to each client's individual resources, tax situation, risk tolerance and estate planning goals.

"As we continue our growth in Nashville, I couldn't be more excited by the level of talent we're discovering," said Sansiveri. "Dan has established himself as a trusted advisor, with deep financial knowledge and success as an entrepreneur, but he also brings an authenticity and intellectual curiosity that will serve to deepen our relationships with local clients."

Prior to joining Bernstein, Weisman spent more than a decade as an entrepreneur and trusted advisor in the music industry, most recently as an executive artist manager at Jay Z's Roc Nation; he moved to Nashville from his hometown of Los Angeles in 2016 to run their Nashville office. Weisman's clients included Mike Posner, Wale, Big Sean and Capital Cities. In 2013, Dan cofounded the luxury shoe company Buscemi (acquired: Lion Capital, 2015), and he sold One Wipe Charlies for cash and equity to the Dollar Shave Club (acquired: Unilever, $1bn, 2016).

"I am thrilled to be part of the Bernstein team in Nashville and continue to build a practice in this diverse and lively city of culture and music," said Weisman. "We are committed to delivering rich opportunities along with an unparalleled level of service, expertise and sophistication to our clients and the greater community."

Additionally, Weisman's cultural contributions have included producing the short film "Too Legit" starring Zoe Kravitz, which was selected for the 2016 Sundance Film Festival and later acquired by MTV; serving as an angel investor and volunteer at the Nashville Entrepreneur Center, a Grammy voting member, a SAG-AFTRA member, a Billboard 30 Under 30 honoree (2010), a 2011 Grammy Board Governor, and a Grammy nominee (2014, video producer, Capital Cities "Safe and Sound").

About Bernstein

Founded more than 50 years ago, Bernstein Private Wealth Management, a unit of AllianceBernstein L.P. (AB), provides investment planning advice and services to individuals, families, endowments, foundations and other financial guardians, so that they can reach their long-term investment objectives. Our global research enables us to customize a portfolio that suits any type of investment goal, income need, tax situation or tolerance for risk. The firm manages $89 billion in assets as of December 31, 2018. For more information, visit www.bernstein.com.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets.

As of March 31, 2019, including both the general partnership and limited partnership interests in AllianceBernstein, AllianceBernstein Holding owned approximately 35.2% of AllianceBernstein and AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. ("EQH"), directly and through various subsidiaries, owned an approximate 65.6% economic interest in AllianceBernstein.

Additional information about AB may be found on our website, www.alliancebernstein.com.

