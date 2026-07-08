Berthel Fisher Announces the Successful Recruitment of APP Financial

Fort Wayne-based practice manages nearly $150 million in client assets

Firm also names Madyson Tracy Vice President of Business Development to help support continued growth

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Berthel Fisher Companies (Berthel Fisher), a Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based, full-service independent financial services firm serving the needs of growth-oriented financial advisors and RIAs, today announced the successful recruitment of APP Financial, a Fort Wayne, Ind.-based practice with approximately $146 million in client assets. The firm is led by financial professional Gregory Whitenack.

The addition comes as Berthel Fisher has started 2026 by adding financial professionals in several markets, including Missouri, California, Texas and New Jersey, while several existing branches have added next-generation financial professionals.

"We are excited to welcome Greg and Minerva to Berthel Fisher," said Paige Christofferson, Chief Business Development Officer at Berthel Fisher. "They are an excellent fit for our firm because they share our belief that strong relationships, responsive service and practical support are central to helping financial professionals serve clients well. We look forward to being a true partner to them as they continue to build on the relationships they have established and grow their presence in Fort Wayne."

APP Financial includes three team members and focuses on securities and retirement planning for clients preparing for retirement. The team's service model is built around responsiveness, accessibility and helping clients work through financial questions in a timely and personal way.

"We had a wonderful visit to the Berthel Fisher home office, and that experience played an important role in our decision," Whitenack said. "We were looking for a Midwest-based firm that understands relationship-driven businesses and gives financial professionals the ability to serve clients through more than one model. We did not want a one-size-fits-all platform or a firm built only around an RIA structure. We wanted a partner with the people, service and resources to support the way we work with clients. The team at Berthel Fisher understands that, and we believe they will be a valuable asset for our business and our clients going forward."

Meanwhile, as part of this announcement, Berthel Fisher has also named Madyson Tracy Vice President of Business Development to help support the growth goals of new and existing financial professionals. She brings nearly a decade of financial services experience across advisor support, operations, client service and business development. Most recently, she served as Director, Organizational Development, at Renaissance Financial.

In her new role at Berthel Fisher, Tracy will focus on advisor growth, succession planning and new partnerships.

"Berthel Fisher has a strong story to tell advisors who want independence, flexibility and a home office that understands the work they do every day," Tracy said. "My role is to help more financial professionals see what is possible here, whether they are looking for a more responsive partner, broader service options, succession support or a platform that can help them grow without losing the relationships that make their businesses valuable."

"Growth for us is not simply about adding headcount," Christofferson continued. "It is about attracting financial professionals who value long-term relationships, act with integrity and want a partner that can help them build high-quality businesses. Greg and his team reflect the kind of professionals we want to support, and Madyson's experience will help us bring that message to more teams like theirs in the years ahead."

About Berthel Fisher Companies

Berthel Fisher Companies is a national financial services firm that supports four unique companies that together provide comprehensive investment management, as well as financial products and services to financial advisors and their clients: Berthel Fisher & Company Financial Services, Inc. (BFCFS) is a full-service broker-dealer supporting independent financial advisors across the U.S. in running their business as they see fit. Securities Management & Research, Inc. is an insurance-based broker-dealer that provides multiple business opportunities for representatives. BFC Planning, Inc. is an SEC-Registered Investment Advisor providing an extensive list of portfolio managers and access to top-tier custodians. Berthel Fisher & Company Insurance, Inc. is an insurance agency providing comprehensive insurance solutions from top carriers.

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SOURCE Berthel Fisher Companies