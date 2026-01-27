Bertram Capital Announces Promotions to Managing Director

Investment Team Senior Promotions

Sean has been a member of Bertram's Business Services investment team since joining the firm in August 2016. He focuses on evaluating, executing, and managing middle-market private equity investments. Sean leads Bertram's investment in MSE Supplies and serves on the boards of Cogency and Spectrio. Prior to joining Bertram, Sean worked for three years at Deloitte Corporate Finance, where he focused on executing middle-market M&A transactions across a variety of industries.

Aaron joined Bertram Capital in September 2022 and is a member of the Industrials investment team. Aaron helps lead investments and currently serves on the boards of Safety Products Global and Applied Adhesives. Prior to Bertram, he spent over a decade at Crimson Investment, where he focused on the execution and portfolio management of middle-market private equity investments across a range of industries. During his tenure at Crimson, Aaron served on the boards of Milton Industries, Aqua-Chem, and Tyden Group and helped lead those investments.

Origination and Capital Markets Team Senior Promotions

Matt joined Bertram in December 2022 and is a member of the firm's Origination and Capital Markets team. Prior to joining Bertram, Matt held senior business development, strategy, and operating roles at high-growth technology companies, including leading the Strategic Partner Management team at Gopuff and serving in senior leadership positions at Uber. His experience includes supporting product development, large-scale market expansion, and enterprise partnerships.

Paul joined Bertram in July 2022 and is a member of the Origination and Capital Markets team. Prior to Bertram, Paul spent three years at Capstone Partners, where he focused on advising middle-market founders on exit strategy and raising capital. Earlier in his career, he held business development and capital-raising roles within the asset management industry. At Bertram, Paul plays a key role in sourcing new investment opportunities and supporting the firm's origination efforts.

About Bertram Capital

Bertram Capital is a private equity firm targeting investments in lower middle-market companies. Since its inception in 2006, the firm has raised over $4.0 billion in capital commitments. In addition to providing strategic growth capital, Bertram Capital seeks to leverage proprietary processes and services, Bertram High-5SM and Bertram Labs, to empower its portfolio companies unlock their full potential.

Bertram High-5SM is an operationally focused value-creation strategy that includes management augmentation, operational initiatives, complementary acquisitions, sales and marketing improvements, and technology integration. The cornerstone of this strategy is Bertram Labs, its in-house technology team, which aims to drive growth through digital marketing, e-commerce, big data and analytics, application development, and platform optimization.

Bertram Capital V focuses on control investments in business services, consumer, and industrial sectors with EBITDA above $7.5million. Bertram Ignite I focuses on both control and non-control investments in similar sectors, with a minimum EBITDA of $3 million.

For more information, visit www.bcap.com.

