Cogency Global acquires Elemental CoSec to expand UK governance, company secretarial, and compliance capabilities

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New York-based Cogency Global Inc., a global provider of corporate compliance and transactional legal support services, announced today that it has acquired Elemental CoSec, a Chambers Band 1-rated UK company secretarial, governance, and compliance firm. The acquisition strengthens Cogency's UK platform and expands the depth of services available to clients across the company lifecycle, including company secretarial, corporate governance services, UK incorporation, identity verification, directorships, tax, and accountancy services.

"Elemental is highly respected for its quality, expertise, and client relationships. This is a meaningful step in strengthening our UK service platform and expanding what we can deliver to clients. Clients should expect the same service model and trusted relationships, with broader capability available as needs evolve," said Terrie Campbell, CEO of Cogency Global.

Elemental CoSec will continue serving clients under its existing name as a Cogency Global company, effective today. Both firms will prioritize continuity for clients as they integrate thoughtfully in phases, with a focus on preserving trusted relationships and delivering consistent service.

"Joining Cogency Global allows us to preserve what clients value most, specialist focus and relationship-led delivery, while expanding the breadth of support available through Cogency's global platform. We're excited by what this means not only for clients, but for the opportunities it brings to our talented team." said Nick Lindsay, Managing Director of Elemental CoSec.

"Cogency has built a strong foundation in the corporate services market, and the acquisition of Elemental CoSec is an important next step in expanding the company's international reach," said Jared Ruger, Partner at Bertram Capital. "We are excited to partner with Terrie, Nick, and their respective teams as they continue to build a differentiated global platform."

Cogency Global and Elemental CoSec share a commitment to high-quality, client-first delivery. Together, the firms will broaden the UK governance and compliance capabilities available to clients, while maintaining the specialized expertise Elemental is known for.

Cogency Global, backed by Bertram Capital, provides registered agent, transactional, and corporate compliance services for law firms, lenders, and multi-jurisdictional corporations across the US and internationally.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Cogency Global

Cogency Global is a leading provider of regulatory corporate compliance, statutory representation, secured transactions, and lending due diligence solutions. Headquartered in New York, with offices across the United States and in London, Hong Kong, and Singapore, Cogency Global delivers responsive, reliable support to legal, lending, and business professionals worldwide. For more information, visit cogencyglobal.com .

About Elemental CoSec

Elemental was created to provide high-quality corporate services. It identified a gap in the UK market for a provider capable of combining select functions of large professional services firms and delivering them in a more efficient and personalised manner. Today, Elemental is recognised as a leading UK specialist provider of company secretarial, governance, accounting, and tax advisory services. In 2026, Elemental was featured in the Financial Times 1000 fastest growing companies in Europe. For more information, visit elementalcosec.com.

About Bertram Capital

Bertram Capital is a private equity firm targeting investments in lower middle-market companies. Since its inception in 2006, the firm has raised over $4.0 billion in capital commitments. In addition to providing strategic growth capital, Bertram Capital seeks to leverage proprietary processes and services, Bertram High 5sm and Bertram Labs, to empower its portfolio companies to unlock their full business potential.

The Bertram High 5sm is an operationally focused value-creation strategy that includes management augmentation, operational initiatives, complementary acquisitions, sales and marketing improvements, and technology integration. The cornerstone of this strategy is Bertram Labs, its in-house technology team, which aims to drive growth through digital marketing, e-commerce, big data and analytics, application development, and platform optimization.

Bertram Capital V focuses on control investments in business services, consumer, and industrial sectors with EBITDA above $7.5 million. Bertram Ignite I focuses on both control and non-control investments in similar sectors, with a minimum EBITDA of $3 million.

Visit www.bcap.com for more information.

