Bertram Capital Announces Sale of ReVamp

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bertram Capital ("Bertram") announced today the sale of ReVamp Companies ("ReVamp" or "the Company") to Calera Capital, a private equity firm focused on investments in middle-market companies. ReVamp, headquartered in Freeport, IL, is a leading residential concrete coatings, fencing and decking installation provider. The transaction represents Bertram's first exit from Fund IV and 22nd exit since its launch in 2006. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"The past four years have been an amazing ride with the ReVamp organization," said Tom Beerle, Partner at Bertram Capital. "Working alongside the team, we have expanded the Company's geographic footprint, enhanced its service offerings through organic growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions, and invested in sophisticated customer lead gen and operational capabilities."

Since Bertram's initial investment in February 2022, ReVamp has scaled organically and through add-on acquisitions, creating a diversified residential services platform with a national presence. The Company's success reflects a disciplined growth strategy focused on customer service execution, professional training and development, and integration of complementary businesses across multiple states.

"Bertram has been a great partner throughout our journey," said Jeff Gear, Founder/CEO of ReVamp. "They took a bet on us and together we built something special in the home services market. I appreciate their strategic insights, Bertram Labs support, and commitment to building a scalable platform and I'm excited for the next phase of the Company's evolution."

Bertram would like to thank the banking team at Piper Sandler, led by Rob Parker and Eric Van Dam, for leading the ReVamp sale process. We would also like to acknowledge the supporting work by Houlihan Lokey, led by Tony Meixelsperger, for their assistance with the process.

About ReVamp

ReVamp Companies is a leading national residential concrete coatings and fencing installation platform, with a growing suite of flooring and adjacent residential services. Based in Freeport, IL and operating across numerous states, the company provides quality concrete coating solutions for garages, basements, patios, pools, driveways, and other indoor and outdoor areas. In addition, ReVamp delivers residential fencing services with a focus on vinyl offerings. ReVamp is committed to advancing its employees' careers, providing valuable professional training and opportunities for promotion, development, and relocation across the organization. For more information, please visit the Company's website https://www.revampcompanies.com/.

About Bertram Capital

Bertram Capital is a private equity firm targeting investments in lower middle market companies. Since its inception in 2006, the firm has raised over $4.0B of capital commitments. In addition to supplying strategic growth capital, Bertram Capital seeks to leverage proprietary processes and services, Bertram High-5sm and Bertram Labs, to empower its portfolio companies to unlock their full business potential. The Bertram High-5sm is an operationally-focused value creation strategy, which includes management augmentation, operational initiative implementation, complementary business acquisition, sales and marketing improvements, and leveraging technology and IP. The cornerstone of this strategy is Bertram Labs, its in-house technology team, which aims to drive growth and value through digital marketing, e-commerce, big data and analytics, application development, and internal and external platform optimization. Bertram Capital V focuses on control investments in business services, consumer and industrial sectors with north of $7.5M of EBITDA. Bertram Ignite I focuses on control and non-control investments in business services, consumer and industrial sectors with a minimum of $3M of EBITDA.

Visit www.bcap.com for more information.

