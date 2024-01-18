Bertram Capital Hits Hard Cap, Closes Fund V with $1.5 Billion in Limited Partner Commitments

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bertram Capital Management, LLC ("Bertram"), a middle-market private equity firm, today announced the closing of its fifth committed capital investment fund, Bertram Capital V, L.P. ("BC V" or the "Fund"). The Fund was oversubscribed in interest with total limited partner commitments of $1.5 billion, exceeding the $1.25 billion target.

BC V commitments came from a well-respected and diverse group of new and existing global limited partners, including public, corporate and foreign pension funds, endowments, insurance companies, foundations and family offices. Additionally, Bertram's partners made capital commitments to BC V, as with prior funds.

"When we launched Bertram in 2006, our goal was to support lower-middle market companies to become market leaders through technology enablement and strategic acquisitions. Our tenured leadership team's focus on maintaining Bertram's culture and consistently applying our investment strategy as we have grown has enabled us to deliver on this goal," said Jeff Drazan, Founder and Managing Partner. "We are grateful to our new and existing limited partners who have shown their support for and belief in our approach across five funds. Additionally, I would like to recognize the work of Michelle Chao, our recently appointed Head of Investor Relations, who helped lead Bertram to this successful fundraise."

Since its founding in 2006, Bertram has been responsible for managing over $3.5 billion of capital commitments across five funds and has invested in over 150 platform and add-on acquisitions across business services, consumer, and industrial sectors.

Bertram is appreciative of Kirkland and Ellis for their long-time partnership with Bertram as fund formation counsel.

About Bertram Capital

Bertram Capital is a private equity firm targeting investments in lower middle market companies. Since its inception in 2006, the firm has raised over $3.5B of capital commitments. In addition to supplying strategic growth capital, Bertram Capital leverages proprietary processes and services, Bertram High-5℠ and Bertram Labs, to empower its portfolio companies to unlock their full business potential. The Bertram High-5℠ is an operationally-focused value creation strategy, which includes management augmentation, operational initiative implementation, complementary business acquisition, sales and marketing improvements, and leveraging technology and IP. The cornerstone of this strategy is Bertram Labs, its in-house technology team, which drives growth and value through digital marketing, e-commerce, big data and analytics, application development, and internal and external platform optimization. Visit www.bcap.com for more information.

