Bertram Capital Hits Hard Cap, Closes Fund V with $1.5 Billion in Limited Partner Commitments

News provided by

Bertram Capital

18 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bertram Capital Management, LLC ("Bertram"), a middle-market private equity firm, today announced the closing of its fifth committed capital investment fund, Bertram Capital V, L.P. ("BC V" or the "Fund"). The Fund was oversubscribed in interest with total limited partner commitments of $1.5 billion, exceeding the $1.25 billion target.

BC V commitments came from a well-respected and diverse group of new and existing global limited partners, including public, corporate and foreign pension funds, endowments, insurance companies, foundations and family offices. Additionally, Bertram's partners made capital commitments to BC V, as with prior funds.

"When we launched Bertram in 2006, our goal was to support lower-middle market companies to become market leaders through technology enablement and strategic acquisitions. Our tenured leadership team's focus on maintaining Bertram's culture and consistently applying our investment strategy as we have grown has enabled us to deliver on this goal," said Jeff Drazan, Founder and Managing Partner. "We are grateful to our new and existing limited partners who have shown their support for and belief in our approach across five funds. Additionally, I would like to recognize the work of Michelle Chao, our recently appointed Head of Investor Relations, who helped lead Bertram to this successful fundraise."

Since its founding in 2006, Bertram has been responsible for managing over $3.5 billion of capital commitments across five funds and has invested in over 150 platform and add-on acquisitions across business services, consumer, and industrial sectors.

Bertram is appreciative of Kirkland and Ellis for their long-time partnership with Bertram as fund formation counsel.

About Bertram Capital

Bertram Capital is a private equity firm targeting investments in lower middle market companies. Since its inception in 2006, the firm has raised over $3.5B of capital commitments. In addition to supplying strategic growth capital, Bertram Capital leverages proprietary processes and services, Bertram High-5 and Bertram Labs, to empower its portfolio companies to unlock their full business potential. The Bertram High-5 is an operationally-focused value creation strategy, which includes management augmentation, operational initiative implementation, complementary business acquisition, sales and marketing improvements, and leveraging technology and IP. The cornerstone of this strategy is Bertram Labs, its in-house technology team, which drives growth and value through digital marketing, e-commerce, big data and analytics, application development, and internal and external platform optimization. Visit www.bcap.com for more information.

SOURCE Bertram Capital

Also from this source

Bertram Capital Portfolio Companies ReVamp and The Vinyl Outlet Complete Merger

Bertram Capital Portfolio Companies ReVamp and The Vinyl Outlet Complete Merger

Bertram Capital ("Bertram") announced the merger of two portfolio companies, ReVamp Companies ("ReVamp"), and The Vinyl Outlet, Inc. ("TVO"), to...
Cogency Global Acquires Tax Guard to Expand Footprint in Compliance and Financial Services

Cogency Global Acquires Tax Guard to Expand Footprint in Compliance and Financial Services

New York-based Cogency Global Inc., a global provider of corporate compliance and transactional legal support services, announced today that it has...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.