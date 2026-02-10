Bertram Capital Joins Querétaro F.C. Ownership Group

Represents First Sports Club Investment for the Firm

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bertram Capital ("Bertram") announced today that it has joined the ownership group of Querétaro F.C. ("QFC" or the "Club"), a professional soccer club based in Querétaro, Mexico. The investment marks Bertram's fourth platform in its Ignite fund. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1950, Querétaro F.C. fields both professional and youth academy teams, and it actively supports grass roots soccer development throughout the region. The Club's senior men's and women's teams compete in Mexico's top divisions, Liga MX and Liga MX Femenil, and are known as "Los Gallos Blancos".

In July 2025, Querétaro F.C. was purchased by Marc Spiegel, an American, and his investment entity, Innovatio Capital. Bertram joins Spiegel and Innovatio as a significant, non-controlling member of the investor group.

"Like Marc, we waited a long time to find the right opportunity to invest in a sports club," said Ryan Craig, Partner at Bertram Capital. "I've long admired the quality of soccer in Liga MX and the passion that fans on both sides of the border share for its clubs. The enthusiasm is authentic and infectious, and it exists at a scale that's elusive for most US-based clubs. The global opportunity for Liga MX and the region of Querétaro, specifically, is unique among the situations we've explored."

"The addition of Bertram Capital comes at an exciting time for us," said Marc Spiegel, Managing Member of Innovatio Capital and Chairman of Querétaro F.C. "Bertram brings deep expertise in technology and data analytics, and they share our commitment to elevating the club's profile on and off the pitch, both in Mexico and the US."

About Querétaro F.C.

Querétaro Fútbol Club, simplified as Querétaro FC, is a Mexican professional soccer club based in the rapidly growing region of Querétaro. Its senior men's and women's teams compete the top divisions of Mexican soccer. Their colors are blue, black, and white. For more information, visit https://clubqueretaro.com

About Bertram Capital

Bertram Capital is a private equity firm targeting investments in lower middle-market companies. Since its inception in 2006, the firm has raised over $4.0 billion in capital commitments. In addition to providing strategic growth capital, Bertram Capital seeks to leverage proprietary processes and services, Bertram High-5SM and Bertram Labs, to empower its portfolio companies unlock their full potential.

Bertram High-5SM is an operationally focused value-creation strategy that includes management augmentation, operational initiatives, complementary acquisitions, sales and marketing improvements, and technology integration. The cornerstone of this strategy is Bertram Labs, its in-house technology team, which aims to drive growth through digital marketing, e-commerce, big data and analytics, application development, and platform optimization.

Bertram Capital V focuses on control investments in business services, consumer, and industrial sectors with EBITDA above $7.5million. Bertram Ignite I focuses on both control and non-control investments in similar sectors, with a minimum EBITDA of $3 million.

For more information, visit www.bcap.com.

