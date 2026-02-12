Left Lane Auto Acquires Don Foshay's Discount Tire & Alignment

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Left Lane Auto, LLC ("Left Lane"), a national tire retail and automotive-service platform, announced today its partnership with Don Foshay's Discount Tire & Alignment ("Don Foshay's"), a 6-store full service automotive repair and maintenance chain based in Portland, Maine. Left Lane is a portfolio company of Bertram Capital ("Bertram"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Don Foshay's was founded in 1982 by Don Foshay Sr. with one location in South Portland, which has now grown to six locations with over 75 employees that have earned numerous industry awards under its strong local banner. The brand has invested in modern diagnostic tools and repair equipment to deliver reliable service to its loyal customer base. These services include, but are not limited to, tire sales/installation, wheel alignments, state inspections, preventive maintenance, transmission repairs, diagnostics, replacement of belts and hoses, exhaust system repairs, and cooling system/radiator repairs for all vehicle makes and models.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to carry on the strong legacy and operation that the Foshay family has built in Maine, which will serve as a strong entry point into the state for our platform," said Parham Parastaran, CEO of Left Lane. "We plan to retain all upper management and employees across all locations and are excited to continue to grow both the Don Foshay's brand and the broader Left Lane platform's presence across the New England area."

The transaction brings Left Lane to over 80 stores under ownership since the platform's founding in 2021, and is the first acquisition completed since Bertram and Left Lane announced their partnership in December 2025.

"We had multiple buyers to pick from but found that Left Lane Auto was the best match for our team and our customers going forward," said Don Foshay Jr. "The further we've gotten into the transition, the happier we are with that decision."

Left Lane is actively pursuing acquisition opportunities that expand the Company's geographic footprint and bring additional high-quality operators into the platform. Interested business owners are encouraged to contact Left Lane's CEO and Founder Parham Parastaran ([email protected]).

About Left Lane Auto

Left Lane Auto is a tire retail and automotive-service Company headquartered in Champaign, Illinois, operating more than 80 locations across 19 states. The Company has built a strong reputation for reliability, quality service, and customer loyalty. For more information, visit www.leftlaneautollc.com.

About Don Foshay's

Don Foshay's Discount Tire & Alignment is a tire and automotive repair business that has served local customers throughout Maine for over 40 years. Since its founding, the brand has expanded to six locations in South Portland, ME, Camden, ME, Brunswick, ME, Damariscotta, ME, Hallowell, ME, and Belfast, ME. For more information, visit https://www.donfoshays.com/.

About Bertram Capital

Bertram Capital is a private equity firm targeting investments in lower middle-market companies. Since its inception in 2006, the firm has raised over $4.0 billion in capital commitments. In addition to providing strategic growth capital, Bertram Capital seeks to leverage proprietary processes and services, Bertram High-5SM and Bertram Labs, to empower its portfolio companies unlock their full potential.

Bertram High-5SM is an operationally focused value-creation strategy that includes management augmentation, operational initiatives, complementary acquisitions, sales and marketing improvements, and technology integration. The cornerstone of this strategy is Bertram Labs, its in-house technology team, which aims to drive growth through digital marketing, e-commerce, big data and analytics, application development, and platform optimization.

Bertram Capital V focuses on control investments in business services, consumer, and industrial sectors with EBITDA above $7.5million. Bertram Ignite I focuses on both control and non-control investments in similar sectors, with a minimum EBITDA of $3 million.

For more information, visit www.bcap.com.

