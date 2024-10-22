Bertram Capital Partners with Perimeter Solutions Group

Premier National Provider of Integrated Perimeter Protection Solutions

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bertram Capital ("Bertram") announced today its investment in Perimeter Solutions Group, LLC ("PSG" or the "Company"). PSG, based in Tampa, FL, is a leading national provider of commercial and industrial perimeter protection solutions including permanent and rental fencing, automated gate and access control services. PSG supports property managers, business owners, general contractors, and developers with comprehensive perimeter offerings. PSG represents the second platform investment in Bertram's fifth flagship fund. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"PSG has firmly established a market leading position in perimeter security solutions across the South from Arizona to Florida. The Company exhibits all the hallmarks of an ideal Bertram investment: strong customer retention, category leadership, rapid organic and inorganic growth and what we believe to be a best-in-class management team," said Tom Beerle, Partner at Bertram Capital. "We are excited to partner with Sam Rosati, Chris Kliefoth, Wes Tolbert, Marc Poirier and the entire PSG team. PSG has built an exceptional, scaled platform in a large, highly fragmented market where we see robust opportunity for Bertram Labs, our in-house technology team, to help augment and accelerate PSG's digital and growth initiatives."

PSG delivers perimeter protection solutions for commercial, industrial, alternative energy, government, data centers, and institutional customers (e.g., schools, parks, airports). The Company operates across the entire Southern US region, serving thousands of customers. PSG is actively expanding new locations into adjacent markets throughout the Southern US and beyond.

"We are proud to be partnering with Bertram to accelerate our next phase of growth and to continue to develop our team, capabilities, and market leading position in perimeter solutions," said Wes Tolbert, CEO of PSG. "The team at Bertram demonstrated a thorough understanding of our brand, industry and Company values. Additionally, by introducing the digital capabilities of Bertram Labs, we believe we will further accelerate growth and improve our business processes to better serve our customers. We look forward to becoming a part of the Bertram team."

PSG is focused on bringing together the best regional brands and is seeking all acquisition opportunities that help broaden the Company's geographic reach or capability set. Acquisition opportunities may be directed to Sam Rosati ([email protected]).

Bertram would like to recognize the team at Harvey & Company, LLC led by Christian Martell, for their efforts in closing this transaction and making this partnership possible.

PSG operates five core locations and provides permanent and rental fencing, gate and access control solutions to customers across the entire 14-state Southern US. The Company is trusted by its customers as the preferred national provider of advanced perimeter security solutions for a diverse range of projects, sites and end markets. The Company serves developers, owners and managers of multi-family, industrial, office, retail, stadiums, parks, medical, data center and renewable energy sites.

Bertram Capital is a private equity firm targeting investments in middle market companies. Since its inception in 2006, the firm has raised over $3.5B of capital commitments. In addition to supplying strategic growth capital, Bertram Capital leverages proprietary processes and services, Bertram High-5sm and Bertram Labs, to empower its portfolio companies to unlock their full business potential. The Bertram High-5sm is an operationally-focused value creation strategy, which includes management augmentation, operational initiative implementation, complementary business acquisition, sales and marketing improvements, and leveraging technology and IP. The cornerstone of this strategy is Bertram Labs, its in-house technology team, which drives growth and value through digital marketing, e-commerce, big data and analytics, application development, and internal and external platform optimization. Visit www.bcap.com for more information.



Media Contact:

David Hellier

[email protected]

