Bertram Capital Portfolio Companies ReVamp and The Vinyl Outlet Complete Merger

News provided by

Bertram Capital

28 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Combined Entity Expands Geographic Footprint and Service Offering

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bertram Capital ("Bertram") announced the merger of two portfolio companies, ReVamp Companies ("ReVamp"), and The Vinyl Outlet, Inc. ("TVO"), to create a broader home-improvement services platform. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Continue Reading
ReVamp Companies
ReVamp Companies
The Vinyl Outlet
The Vinyl Outlet

TVO is a leading residential fencing and decking installer in Western New York with a reputation for providing quality fencing and decking solutions with timely customer service. The partnership between TVO and ReVamp will expand ReVamp's growing fencing and decking division and expand the overall service territory from the Midwest into Western New York.

"ReVamp is extremely excited and proud to partner with The Vinyl Outlet team, which has an established reputation in fencing and decking in the Northeast. We are thrilled to welcome TVO to our ReVamp family of companies and believe this will greatly accelerate our efforts in fencing and decking" said Jeff Gear, CEO of ReVamp. "This merger enables ReVamp to leverage TVO's sales, marketing and operational capabilities in fencing and decking to support our plans for a national fencing and decking platform under ReVamp."

Additionally, ReVamp will leverage support from Bertram Capital's in-house IT services team, Bertram Labs, to grow customer acquisition and support operational expansion initiatives. 

"This merger marks the second fencing and decking brand to join Revamp after the acquisition of Backyard Vinyl in August of this year," said Tom Beerle, Partner at Bertram. "Working with Jeff Gear, we will continue to pursue opportunities to partner or acquire leaders in the residential concrete coating, fencing, and decking markets."

About ReVamp

ReVamp Companies is a leading national residential concrete coatings and vinyl fencing installation platform, with a growing suite of flooring and adjacent residential services. Based in Lena, IL and operating across multiple states, the company provides quality concrete coating solutions for garages, basements, patios, pools, driveways, and other indoor and outdoor areas. ReVamp is committed to advancing its employees' careers, providing valuable professional training and opportunities for promotion, development, and relocation across the organization. For more information, please visit the Company's website https://www.revampcompanies.com/.

About The Vinyl Outlet
The Vinyl Outlet is a leading residential services installer of vinyl fences, decks, porches and railings based in Buffalo, NY. Over the past 30 years, The Vinyl Outlet has grown from a small family business to one of the most trusted providers of vinyl fences, decks, porches, and railings in the greater Buffalo, NY area. The Vinyl Outlet takes tremendous pride in the quality of each finished project and specializes in a diverse range of applications. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.thevinyloutlet.com.  

About Bertram Capital

Bertram Capital is a private equity firm targeting investments in lower middle market companies. Since its inception in 2006, the firm has raised over $3B of capital commitments. In addition to supplying strategic growth capital, Bertram Capital leverages proprietary processes and services, Bertram High-5sm and Bertram Labs, to empower its portfolio companies to unlock their full business potential. The Bertram High-5sm is an operationally-focused value creation strategy, which includes management augmentation, operational initiative implementation, complementary business acquisition, sales and marketing improvements, and leveraging technology and IP. The cornerstone of this strategy is Bertram Labs, its in-house technology team, which drives growth and value through digital marketing, e-commerce, big data and analytics, application development, and internal and external platform optimization. Visit www.bcap.com for more information.

SOURCE Bertram Capital

Also from this source

Cogency Global Acquires Tax Guard to Expand Footprint in Compliance and Financial Services

Cogency Global Acquires Tax Guard to Expand Footprint in Compliance and Financial Services

New York-based Cogency Global Inc., a global provider of corporate compliance and transactional legal support services, announced today that it has...
AFC Industries Featured in Industrial Distribution Magazine

AFC Industries Featured in Industrial Distribution Magazine

AFC Industries ("AFC"), a portfolio company of Bertram Capital ("Bertram"), was recently featured in Industrial Distribution. The article focuses on...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Home Improvement

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.