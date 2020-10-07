Bertram Capital Portfolio Company Spectrio Acquires Industry Weapon

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrio, a Bertram Capital ("Bertram") portfolio company and one of the nation's leading providers of customer engagement technology, announced that it has acquired Industry Weapon, a growing digital signage provider based in Pittsburgh, PA. The acquisition further augments Spectrio's suite of digital solutions, enhancing its strategic communications capabilities and adding valuable third-party integrations to meet the needs of global customers. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Industry Weapon's digital signage solutions enable clients to create strategic and engaging customer communications. In addition to providing enterprise grade digital communication capabilities, the Industry Weapon platform includes multiple applications for clients to integrate scheduling and productivity tools, social and news feeds, emergency alert systems, and more.

"Industry Weapon helps global brands truly understand their digital landscape, providing applications that seamlessly integrate digital communication throughout their environment," said Dax Brady-Sheehan, Spectrio CEO. "Combining the Industry Weapon team's expertise with Spectrio enables us to continue to rapidly enhance and add value to our digital engagement platform for clients."

With the acquisition, Industry Weapon clients will be able to integrate their brand and messages across additional touchpoints, using Spectrio's customer engagement suite that includes Interactive Kiosks, On-Premise Messaging and Music, On-Hold Marketing, Wi-Fi Marketing, and Scent Marketing. Spectrio clients will gain access to Industry Weapon's additional enhancements for digital services, content, and strategic integrations.

"We have admired Industry Weapon's evolution and product enhancements over the past few years and are extremely excited to be joining forces," said Jared Ruger, Partner at Bertram Capital. "Industry Weapon's strong software and technology DNA will undoubtedly strengthen Spectrio's services platform."

About Spectrio

Spectrio is one of the nation's leading customer engagement technology providers. Known for cultivating unique brand experiences powered by professionally-produced content and marketing technology, Spectrio's solutions create a holistic customer journey with Digital Signage, Interactive Kiosks, On-Hold Marketing, On-Premise Messaging and Music, Wi-Fi Marketing, and Scent Marketing. Spectrio serves more than 100,000 client locations, ranging from local businesses to global brands. For more information, visit www.Spectrio.com .

About Bertram Capital

Bertram Capital is a private equity firm targeting investments in lower middle market companies. Since its inception in 2006, the firm has raised over $1.7B of capital commitments. In addition to supplying strategic growth capital, Bertram Capital leverages proprietary processes and services, Bertram High-5sm and Bertram Labs, to empower its portfolio companies to unlock their full business potential. The Bertram High-5sm is an operationally-focused value creation strategy, which includes management augmentation, operational initiative implementation, complementary business acquisition, sales and marketing improvements, and leveraging technology and IP. The cornerstone of this strategy is Bertram Labs, its in-house technology team, which drives growth and value through digital marketing, e-commerce, big data and analytics, application development, and internal and external platform optimization. Visit www.bcap.com for more information.

SOURCE Bertram Capital

Related Links

http://www.bertramcapital.com

