Bertram Capital Portfolio Company Spectrio Acquires Senior Living Media, an Osborn Company

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrio , a Bertram Capital ("Bertram") portfolio company and one of the nation's leading providers of customer engagement solutions, announced that it has acquired Senior Living Media, an Osborn Company. Senior Living Media is a senior living communication and engagement technology company based in Duluth, Ga. The acquisition represents the tenth transaction completed during Bertram's ownership and the 34th acquisition since the company was founded in 2002. The acquisition of Senior Living Media further augments Spectrio's suite of senior living engagement solutions, adding enhanced content creation capabilities that can be leveraged across multiple channels.

"Spectrio represents an excellent example of Bertram's ability to execute our specific approach to value creation, the Bertram High-5SM", said Jared Ruger, Partner at Bertram Capital. "Working with an exceptional leadership team at Spectrio, we have been able to acquire strategic assets like Senior Living Media that extend Spectrio's technology and content assets and enhance the future growth opportunity."

Senior Living Media creates specialized content that facilitates resident engagement in senior living communities. Leveraging a community's monthly calendar, menu, and events, Senior Living Media produces a variety of content and graphics that may be displayed on digital signage, social media, newsletters, and other communication channels. With its Activity Assistant program, community activity directors can subscribe to a constantly updated supply of activities, games, and entertainment to keep residents engaged and socially connected.

"Resident engagement and active social connection are major priorities for our senior living customers," said Dax Brady-Sheehan, Spectrio CEO. "Adding these extensive creative content capabilities allows Spectrio to provide even more compelling resident engagement opportunities."

In addition to content creation, Senior Living Media offers additional software tools, such as an online calendar builder for scheduling and creating custom community calendars, a platform that tracks and reports on resident engagement and attendance of community activities, and a simple newsletter designer application.

About Spectrio

Spectrio is one of the nation's leading customer engagement technology providers. Known for cultivating unique brand experiences powered by professionally-produced content and marketing technology, Spectrio's solutions create a holistic customer journey with Digital Signage, Interactive Kiosks, Wi-Fi Marketing, In-Store Music and Messaging, On-Hold Marketing, and Scent Marketing. Spectrio serves more than 100,000 client locations, ranging from individually-owned businesses to Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit www.Spectrio.com .

About Bertram Capital

Bertram Capital is a private equity firm targeting investments in lower middle market companies. Since its inception in 2006, the firm has raised over $1.7B of capital commitments. In addition to supplying strategic growth capital, Bertram Capital leverages proprietary processes and services, Bertram High-5SM and Bertram Labs, to empower its portfolio companies to unlock their full business potential. The Bertram High-5SM is an operationally-focused value creation strategy, which includes management augmentation, operational initiative implementation, complementary business acquisition, sales and marketing improvements, and leveraging technology and IP. The cornerstone of this strategy is Bertram Labs, its in-house technology team, which drives growth and value through digital marketing, e-commerce, big data and analytics, application development, and internal and external platform optimization. Visit www.bcap.com for more information.

SOURCE Bertram Capital

Related Links

http://www.bertramcapital.com

