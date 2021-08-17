Berwick Insurance Group significantly expands technology and resources to agents and agencies by partnering with Integrity

"Jim and David have built a successful company by always offering agents impressive support and tools," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity Marketing Group. "To continue driving that level of success, agents need the innovative and effective technology that's available through the Integrity platform. We're committed to helping strong companies like Berwick Insurance take the next step toward future growth by adding more tools to their arsenal. Through our insurtech resources, Berwick Insurance will experience the 'Integrity Effect' of supercharged growth and success — we're beyond excited to have them on board."

For more than two decades, Berwick Insurance has specialized in serving the insurance needs of the senior market. The company is one of the country's top producing IMOs, serving more than 300,000 Americans each year through their 50-state network of 6,000 agents. Berwick Insurance specializes in selling and distributing health, life and Medicare products through its agent partners. The firm has shown a unique and consistent ability to focus on the individual needs of each agent and provide them with quality solutions.

"As agents ourselves, we founded this company in 1997 with the goal of offering the best products and services to our clients," shared Jim Berwick, CEO of Berwick Insurance. "The industry today is transforming. We know the best way to truly support our clients is by utilizing the powerful technology and resources Integrity has built. Integrity's unparalleled platform offers each of our agents' individual opportunities, as well as support for our company's future growth overall. I'm proud of everything we've accomplished so far. Now we're ready to go all in and accomplish even more as we create an exciting future together with Integrity."

"Our clients have always and will always come first," said David Berwick, COO of Berwick Insurance. "Integrity's tools will help us refine our client experience and reach more Americans, more efficiently. As successful as we've been up to now, we truly are poised to become bigger and better than ever before. This partnership is exactly what we need to capitalize on all of our growth potential."

The Integrity insurtech platform strengthens Berwick Insurance's ability to serve more Americans by offering cutting-edge technology, such as proprietary quoting and enrollment tools, MedicareCENTER, data and analytics, as well as access to a world-class advertising and marketing firm. By employing Integrity's centralized support offerings, including sales, marketing, IT, human resources, legal and compliance, Berwick Insurance will gain more bandwidth to focus squarely on growth.

Berwick Insurance also joins the Integrity partner network, a fast-growing group of top industry leaders who are innovating all aspects of the insurance experience by sharing best practices and strategies. These partners include CSG Actuarial, ThomasARTS, Deft Research, Access Capital, Brokers International and Insurance Administrative Solutions ' third-party administrator, as well as leading call centers Connexion Point, SeniorCare Benefits and Unified Health.

"Integrity is partnering with the best of the best in every aspect of the industry," shared Steve Young, Integrity's Chairman of the Board. "Each of our partners bring unique skills and experience that strengthen us as an organization, and Berwick Insurance is no different. They have earned respect across the industry for their focus on leading with strong core values — a focus which aligns perfectly with what we are building here at Integrity."

In addition, Berwick employees gain meaningful company ownership through Integrity's Employee Ownership Plan.

"Our employees mean everything to us," continued David Berwick. "We are successful because of our efforts together. Integrity now provides a way to give them an ownership interest in a large and rapidly growing business. We've seen what Integrity has done for other platform partners, and we're extremely excited to be a part of that experience."

For more information about Berwick Insurance's decision to partner with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/BerwickInsurance.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is the leading independent distributor of life and health insurance products focused on meeting Americans wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity is innovating insurance by developing cutting-edge technology designed to simplify and streamline the healthcare experience for everyone. In addition, Integrity develops exclusive products with insurance carrier partners and markets these products through its distribution network that includes other large insurance agencies throughout the country. Integrity's almost 5,500 employees work with over 375,000 independent agents who service more than nine million clients annually. In 2021, Integrity expects to help insurance carriers place over $7 billion in new sales. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

About Berwick Insurance Group

Berwick Insurance Group, headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, is an independent marketing organization specializing in the sales and distribution of senior products. Hard work and a reputation for excellence has propelled Berwick Insurance to become one of the most respected IMOs in the nation. Berwick Insurance believes the success of its business is a direct result of the personal time and attention they dedicate to their agent partners. Berwick Insurance agents receive outstanding support and service, comprehensive and ongoing training, access to industry-leading technology and a rich portfolio of products. The firm has grown steadily and now supports over 6,000 agents in all 50 states who serve over 300,000 clients annually. For more information, visit www.berwickinsurance.com.

