BESAFE, THE STARTUP THAT ENABLES HOTELS TO OFFER GUESTS INSURANCE-INCLUDED RESERVATIONS, RAISES 1,2 MILLION EUROS FROM PRANA VENTURES AND CDP

These new investors' commitments underscore the company's significant growth and confirm the success of its market validation phase, that was executed with the first pre- seed round in 2021.

BeSafe helps hotels to increase direct bookings, facilitate advance payment and offer guests new and unique services, by allowing travelers to be protected for the eventuality of losing money over cancellation. Indeed, BeSafe Rate was created to meet this need, providing accommodation facilities with a guarantee of payment, thanks to the activation of a special rate that includes cancellation insurance. In case of cancellation, with BeSafe Rate, guests are entitled to be fully refunded by the Insurance company. Thus, the accommodation facility will be relieved of this burden, and its revenues will be guaranteed.

BeSafe Rate offers a prepaid rate that includes travel insurance, fully integrated with the major hospitality booking software.

Alessandro Bartolucci, CEO & Co-Founder of BeSafe Group: "Our Insurtech and Fintech solutions respond to the needs of hotels: +1300 properties have chosen us, such as Best Western, Voihotels of the Alpitour group and many others, and +150,000 tourists have travelled safely with us so far.This round will support BeSafe's growth as well as accelerate its expansion in Europe. After the launch in Italy we are now in Spain and Portugal; ready toroll out in France, Austria and Greece".

"BeSafe's growth is linked to its ability to anticipate market trends which, during a critical moment for the hospitality industry, helped turn the negative aspects of the pandemic into an opportunity for accommodation facilities to offer value-added services," comments Stefano Molino, Head of the Accelerator Fund at CDP Venture Capital Sgr.

Leonardo Saroni: "Among the many startups analysed in recent months in the Traveltech industry, BeSafe is one that solves a problem for both hoteliers and travellers in a simple way with a scalable solution; this is why we believe BeSafe can become an international player in the hospitality services market."

The company's services also include BeSafe Pay, the PSD2-compliant hospitality payment gateway that automates the management of hotel bookings with a focus on data security and costs saving.

BeSafe Rate and BeSafe Pay are now included in BeSafe Suite, the "all-in-one" solution designed for the hospitality industry.

MEDIA RELATIONS

BeSafe Group

[email protected] besafegroup.com | besaferate.com

LinkedIn: BeSafe Group | BeSafe Rate

CDP Venture Capital Sgr

Alessandra Acutis | [email protected] | +39348 8328308

PranaVentures SICAF

Irene Longhin | +39392 78116778, Sabrina Barozzi | +39333 6158644 | [email protected]

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1810726/BeSafe_Group.jpg

SOURCE BeSafe Group