Bespoke Concierge MD Appoints Dr. Phyllis Nsiah-Kumi as Chief Women's Health Officer, Introducing "Middle || Pause" as a New Framework for Women's Health

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bespoke Concierge MD , a national leader in personalized, preventative, and longevity healthcare, today announced the appointment of Dr. Phyllis Nsiah-Kumi as Chief Women's Health Officer, marking a strategic expansion of its women's health platform as Women's Health Month highlights a growing demand for more personalized and proactive care.

Dr. Phyliis Nsiah-Kumi

With more than 25 years of experience across clinical medicine, public health, and healthcare leadership, Dr. Kumi will lead the vision and strategy for women's health, with a focus on redefining how women are supported through midlife and beyond.

Dr. Kumi has held senior leadership roles including Chief of Women's Health at the VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System and Medical Director for Women Veterans Healthcare Services, as well as Chief Medical Officer for the United States Military Entrance Processing Station in Cleveland. Her work has consistently focused on advancing access, improving outcomes, and delivering care that reflects the realities of women's lives.

In her new role, she will oversee the development of comprehensive, personalized care pathways spanning menopause support, preventative screening, and long-term health optimization.

"Women's health has been fragmented and often reactive for far too long, if it is even addressed" said Dr. Kumi. "Women are managing careers, families, and their own health, often without the support or clarity they need. This is about changing that and creating a model of care that is proactive, personalized, and built around how women actually live."

A central part of Dr. Nsiah-Kumi's approach is the Middle || Pause Roadmap™, a structured framework for midlife women's health built around the core principles of Pause. Pivot. Proactivate. Rather than treating menopause as a narrow symptom conversation or a sign of decline, the Middle || Pause Roadmap™ helps women identify what is happening in their bodies and lives, choose an evidence-informed path forward, and take proactive action to support their health, performance, and longevity.

"Middle || Pause is an invitation to pause and identify what is actually happening, pivot toward a plan that fits a woman's risks, goals, and season of life, and proactivate by taking informed action for the years ahead," Dr. Nsiah-Kumi added. "This is not an ending. It is a critical transition and an opportunity to shape the next decades of a woman's health, energy, and quality of life."

As part of this launch, Bespoke Concierge MD will introduce the Middle || Pause Roadmap™ through several entry points, including a Women's Health Checkup, the Core 4 Jumpstart, and the Immersive Journey program. Together, these offerings create a structured, personalized pathway for women seeking clarity, support, and proactive care in midlife, while also connecting them to the growing Middle || Pause community through upcoming announcements: https://www.bespokeconciergemd.com/providers/phyllis-nsiah-kumi

"Dr. Nsiah-Kumi brings the exact combination of clinical expertise and real-world perspective that this moment in healthcare demands," said Dr. Zaid Fadul , Founder and CEO of Bespoke Concierge MD. "Her ability to connect public health, clinical care, and the lived experience of patients is what allows us to move beyond traditional models and deliver something far more meaningful for women."

Dr. Nsiah-Kumi earned her Doctor of Medicine from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and a Master of Public Health in Health Promotion and Disease Prevention from Northwestern University. She completed a combined Internal Medicine and Pediatrics residency and a fellowship in General Internal Medicine, and has held faculty appointments at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Her appointment reflects a broader shift at Bespoke Concierge MD toward a more integrated, preventative, and human-centered model of care, particularly as women's health continues to emerge as one of the most critical and underserved areas in medicine.

About Bespoke Concierge MD

Bespoke Concierge MD delivers precision, preventive, and personalized care for individuals, executives, and organizations. By combining advanced diagnostics with lifestyle medicine, the practice empowers patients to achieve lasting wellness. With the introduction of its corporate health model, Bespoke Concierge MD is setting a new standard for employer-based healthcare, bridging organizational wellness with the personalized attention of concierge medicine.

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SOURCE Bespoke Concierge MD