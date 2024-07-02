Bespoke Maserati to be Auctioned at Festival Napa Valley's Arts for All Gala, July 14

100% Electric Luxury Convertible Created in Collaboration with Marchesi Antinori in Celebration of Tignanello Wine's 50th Anniversary

NAPA, Calif., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a centerpiece of Festival Napa Valley's Arts for All Gala, taking place July 14, 2024 at Nickel & Nickel Winery, the Festival is auctioning off a bespoke all-electric Maserati GranCabrio Folgore "Tignanello". The luxury automobile was created for Marchesi Antinori exclusively for Festival Napa Valley's Arts for All Gala and in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Tignanello wine, one of the most influential red wines acclaimed for being ahead of its time.

The auction package includes an invitation as Maserati's guest to the Chantilly Arts & Elegance Richard Mille in France in September 2024 where the car will be unveiled, a behind-the-scenes immersive visit to Maserati's headquarters in Modena, Italy, and a custom Antinori experience in Tuscany with all-inclusive experiences at Tenuta Tignanello, Antinori nel Chianti Classico, Tenuta Guado al Tasso (Bolgheri), and Palazzo Antinori in Florence.

"This one-of-a-kind model, inspired by Tignanello for its 50th anniversary, is a car with great identity and recognizability, just like our wine. It's an initiative that makes our family particularly proud: this special GranCabrio Folgore will be auctioned at Festival Napa Valley's 2024 Arts for All Gala, with the proceeds donated to charity," said Piero Antinori.

This custom edition of the first 100% electric luxury convertible, the fastest on the market, epitomizes the characteristics and values of Marchesi Antinori and Tignanello. In homage to the Florentine family of winemakers, the colors, shades, innovative materials and refined artisan details present an ode in motion to the prestigious Tignanello vineyard.

Bidders will have the chance to win the bespoke Maserati and other once-in-a-lifetime luxury travel, wine, and performing arts experiences in a fast-paced live auction. Bids by proxy are accepted by contacting [email protected] or calling 707-927-3874.

International superstar Lionel Richie will headline the Gala, and chef Elliot Bell, owner of Charlie's in St. Helena, will prepare an elegant dinner paired with single-vineyard wines provided by Nickel & Nickel Winery. The event takes place at their historic farmstead property in the heart of Oakville.

Festival Napa Valley's Arts for All Gala has raised over $24 million since its inception to support free and affordable access to performances, inspiring education programs, and scholarships for students and emerging musicians. For more information, visit https://festivalnapavalley.org/calendar/arts-for-all-gala/ or call 707-927-3874.

Festival Napa Valley's summer season takes place July 6-21, 2024 at venues throughout Napa Valley. Visit www.festivalnapavalley.org .

About Festival Napa Valley

Festival Napa Valley engages audiences with innovative programs that uplift and inspire. Napa Valley's flagship festival presents international stars and emerging talent during the summer season in Napa and year-round on iconic stages in California and beyond. With inspiring education programs for youth and seniors, tuition-free academies for vocalists and instrumentalists, and scholarships for talented students, Festival Napa Valley plays a vital part in creating a thriving, healthy, and engaged community.

www.festivalnapavalley.org

Marchesi Antinori

The Antinori family has been committed to winemaking for over six centuries: since May 1385, when Giovanni di Piero Antinori became a member of the Florentine Guild of Winemakers. Throughout its long history, across 26 generations, the family has always managed its business directly with innovative and sometimes courageous choices but has always maintained respect for traditions and its local area. These days, the company is led by Albiera Antinori, supported by her two sisters Allegra and Alessia, who are personally involved in the business. Their father, Marchese Piero Antinori, is currently the company's Honorary President. The family's historical heritage lies in their estates in Tuscany and Umbria, however over the years they have invested in many other areas, both in Italy and abroad, well known for producing high quality wine, opening up new opportunities to appreciate and develop unique new terroirs with great winemaking potential.

www.antinori.it

