Bespoke Metrics signs Top ENR Contractor STO Building Group to COMPASS

TORONTO, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Bespoke Metrics, the leading provider of construction prequalification data through the COMPASS Platform, today announced that STO Building Group (STOBG), ranked #6 on the Engineering News-Record (ENR) Top 400 Contractors list, has selected COMPASS as its exclusive subcontractor prequalification platform.

This partnership reinforces COMPASS as the leading subcontractor prequalification platform across North America, now supporting over 300 general contractors, including many top ENR-ranked firms.

With more than 5,700 employees across 50+ offices globally, over $15.5 billion in annual revenue, STOBG Building Group operates at a scale that demands consistency, transparency, and advanced risk management. As contractors of this size continue to grow, traditional prequalification processes are no longer sufficient.

Beginning May 11, 2026, STOBG and its builders (Structure Tone, Structure Tone Southwest, STO Mission Critical, Pavarini, Pavarini McGovern, LF Driscoll, Ajax Building Company, BCCI, Layton Construction, Abbott Construction, and RC Andersen) will transition their subcontractor prequalification processes to COMPASS.

This rollout will bring more than 10,000 subcontractors onto the COMPASS platform, significantly expanding the network and increasing connectivity across one of the largest subcontractor ecosystems in the construction industry. As adoption continues to accelerate, COMPASS is setting a new standard for subcontractor prequalification across North America.

Key Highlights

#6 ENR Top 400 Contractor joins the COMPASS network

300+ general contractors now using COMPASS across North America

10,000+ subcontractors onboarded through STOBG rollout

Expands footprint across major U.S. construction markets

Continued growth among top-tier ENR contractors

"COMPASS provides the independent platform we need to evaluate subcontractor risk at scale," said Scott Allen, Chief Risk Officer, STO Building Group. "It brings greater consistency and transparency to our prequalification process while creating a more streamlined and consistent experience for our subcontractor partners."

"STOBG Building Group's adoption of COMPASS reflects where the industry is heading," said Michael Ho, CEO of Bespoke Metrics. "As contractors scale, the need for a centralized, independent platform becomes critical. COMPASS not only strengthens risk management for contractors but also expands subcontractor visibility and access to leading general contractors across the network."

"As more general contractors move toward standardized prequalification, subcontractors benefit from reduced duplication and greater consistency across projects," said Richard Bright, CEO of the American Subcontractors Association. "Improved transparency into risk evaluation enables subcontractors to better understand key risk drivers, take action to strengthen their business, and compete more effectively for work."

About STO Building Group

The STO Building Group is a privately-owned family of top-tier builders who operate collaboratively, innovate uniquely, and join powerfully to put our clients first. Unlike any builder in the industry, each of our 14 brands is empowered to stay true to their distinct business model and heritage while sharing coveted construction resources—like real-time data, lessons learned, trade relationships, bonding, and buying power. Drawing on each other's strengths, we can tackle literally any type of building project—from new residential and commercial towers, data centers, hospitals, and warehouses to interior renovations for laboratories, museums, hotels, and places of learning—by bringing unique value- add solutions to our clients' complex challenges. That's the power of our 5,700-person platform at work. Learn more about us at stobuildinggroup.com.

https://www.STObuildinggroup.com/

About Bespoke Metrics

Bespoke Metrics is a leading provider of data-driven risk evaluation and analytics for the construction industry. Through its COMPASS platform, Bespoke Metrics delivers standardized data collection, verification, and benchmarking to support more efficient decision-making and risk management.

https://compass.bespokemetrics.com

SOURCE Bespoke Metrics