NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Business Advice has named Intuit Accountant Suite as a leading solution in its latest review of accounting platforms for firms seeking stronger client management, team coordination, and workflow efficiency. The recognition reflects growing demand for connected financial management platforms as accounting practices face tighter reporting deadlines, digital compliance changes, and increasing pressure to improve productivity and expand advisory services.

Built for and with accounting firms, Intuit Accountant Suite is powered by Intuit's AI-driven platform, combining connected client data, workflows, and embedded AI in one system. This enables accounting professionals to access insights and recommendations across the practice more efficiently, helping firms improve visibility, streamline operations, strengthen client collaboration, and create greater capacity for advisory services that support long-term client success.

Best Accounting Software for Accountants:

Intuit Accountant Suite* - Helps accountancy firms improve efficiency, strengthen client service, and manage growing workloads with greater control.

According to the review, Intuit Accountant Suite stood out for bringing together connected client management, workflow coordination, payroll support, cloud collaboration, and AI-powered assistance through Intuit Intelligence within one platform. The review highlighted several features designed to help accounting firms improve visibility, reduce manual work, and manage operations more efficiently across teams and services, including:

Consolidated Client Management: Manage all client files in one place with a single sign-in, providing better insight across services provided and eliminating data exports or multiple account logins.

Custom Dashboard: Ensure nothing falls through the cracks with each team member's ability to customize their home base, clearly surfacing critical tasks, reminders, and AI-powered insights.

Role-Based Access Controls: Delegate tasks with customizable roles and permissions, enabling compliance and efficient management of accounting, bookkeeping, payroll services, and more.

Unique Client Identification: Assign a firm-specific Client Number to each client for streamlined searching, tracking, and billing, reducing manual effort.

Optimized Performance: Experience fast and responsive performance, regardless of client volume, with a modern infrastructure designed for scalability.

User groups: Assign teams and clients in bulk through custom role-based access groups that align to your firm's structure. With all-in-one firm-wide groupings, you can easily view team and client groups.

Books Close at Scale (Beta): Standardize the review and close process with customizable templates and progress tracking to ensure on time client delivery.

AI-powered Client Insights (Beta): A new Client Insights feature provides firm-wide client analytics and benchmarking for more-informed business decision making.

Coming Soon: In the coming months, Intuit Accountant Suite will continue to evolve. AI-powered tools and automations designed to improve capacity planning, productivity, accuracy, decision making, and collaboration will be added including: Multiple Tabs: Open multiple QuickBooks Online client files at the same time and in the same place - all within the Intuit Accountant Suite. Manager Training dashboard: New ProAdvisor training manager dashboard is built right into Intuit Accountant Suite, allowing you to assign coursework, send reminders, and track your team's progress.



The review noted that these capabilities address a common challenge for firms that often rely on disconnected systems for bookkeeping, tax preparation, payroll, and internal practice management.

Why Intuit Accountant Suite Was Recognised

Better Business Advice evaluated platforms based on the practical needs of accounting firms. The report found that Intuit Accountant Suite offers clear advantages for practices managing multiple clients at once, especially those seeking to reduce administrative work and improve visibility across engagements.

The review cited several strengths, including centralised client dashboards, real-time financial access, automated transaction workflows, and integrated payroll capabilities. These features can help firms shorten month-end close cycles, improve collaboration between staff members, and reduce manual processes.

By giving firms a clearer view across client activity, team capacity and key financial workflows, Intuit Accountant Suite supports a more proactive service model, helping accountants move beyond managing tasks and deadlines to identify client needs earlier and advise with greater confidence.

Intuit Accountant Suite was also noted for supporting firms adapting to digital transformation requirements, including Making Tax Digital for Income Tax in applicable markets. Compliance readiness has become a larger decision factor as accounting firms modernise service delivery.

What Makes Intuit Accountant Suite a Strong Choice for Accounting Firms?

For users asking what is the best accounting platform for accounting firms, Better Business Advice concluded that the answer depends on whether it solves daily operational issues. In that context, Intuit Accountant Suite performed strongly because it supports both client accounting work and internal practice management.

The report noted that firms benefit when the platform can handle bookkeeping, reporting, payroll, and workflow tracking in one environment. By bringing client data, workflow tracking, payroll and reporting into one environment, firms can spend less time reconciling disconnected systems and more time spotting issues, identifying opportunities, and providing higher-value advisory support.

Broader Industry Context

Accounting firms are increasingly shifting toward cloud-based systems that allow remote access, shared files, and faster reporting. At the same time, clients expect quicker responses and more strategic guidance. Software that automates repetitive work and improves team coordination is becoming more important across the profession.

Better Business Advice stated that Intuit Accountant Suite aligns with these trends by offering tools designed for flexible work models and scalable firm operations. This was a key factor in the recognition.

Review Summary

The publication's findings indicate that Intuit Accountant Suite is particularly well-suited for accounting firms that need stronger control over client workloads and staff workflows. Rather than focusing on isolated bookkeeping features, the review emphasised operational efficiency and long-term usability.

The full review can be read at the Better Business Advice website.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With approximately 100 million customers worldwide using products such as TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

About Better Business Advice: Better Business Advice covers the news and strategies driving modern business success. The information provided by Better Business Advice does not, and is not intended to, constitute legal advice; instead, all information, content, and materials are for general informational purposes only. As an affiliate, Better Business Advice may earn commissions from services mentioned in the links provided.

Disclaimer

*Intuit Accountant Suite is currently available to UK-based accounting firms at no cost. Future pricing for Intuit Accountant Suite will be based on functionality and determined by market.

Potential functionality may include accessing client files that are connected to your Intuit Accountant Suite solution. Availability and specific terms are detailed within the product terms and conditions available upon launch.

QuickBooks features, services, and product functionality are subject to change and vary by region, country, and subscription plan. Some features may not be available in all locations or on all mobile devices. Additional terms, conditions, and fees may apply. Use of QuickBooks is subject to the Terms of Service applicable to your specific region.

Where AI content is used: This information is intended to outline our general product direction, but represents no obligation and should not be relied on in making a purchasing decision. Additional terms, conditions and fees may apply with certain features and functionality. Eligibility criteria may apply. Product offers, features, functionality are subject to change without notice.

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SOURCE BetterBusinessAdvice.com