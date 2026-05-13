NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Business Advice has recognized Priority Gold for secure transactions and investor guidance, citing the company's focus on authenticated metals, structured purchasing processes, and support for both direct ownership and Precious Metals IRA rollovers.

Priority Gold is a Dallas-based precious metals dealer offering physical gold and silver purchases, Precious Metals IRA setup, and private vault storage services across the United States.

The recognition highlights the company's transaction processes, storage infrastructure, custodial partnerships, and customer service practices. As demand for alternative assets grows amid persistent inflation and dollar weakness, the report highlights how Priority Gold has built an investment framework that addresses the most common concerns investors face when entering the gold market.

How Priority Gold Approaches Gold Investment

Learning how to invest in gold wisely requires more than choosing between coins and bars. It involves understanding the legal structure of ownership, the security of storage, and the credentials of the dealer facilitating the transaction.

Priority Gold follows a straightforward purchase process: account setup, funding via wire transfer or ACH, metal selection with a specialist, storage arrangement, and insured delivery with identity verification upon receipt. Pricing is disclosed before any order is confirmed.

Metal authentication is built into the sourcing process, not added as an afterthought. Products come certified to IRS purity standards, which matters particularly for investors using a Precious Metals IRA, where only qualifying coins and bars are permitted.

Priority Gold positions gold and silver as part of a broader wealth-preservation strategy rather than a speculative trade. Its educational guides outline the mechanics of direct purchases, explain the role of professional storage, and describe how retirement assets can be rolled into a Precious Metals IRA.

The Role of a Precious Metals IRA in Retirement Planning

A Precious Metals IRA is a self-directed retirement account that holds physical gold, silver, platinum, or palladium in place of, or alongside, traditional equities. It operates under standard IRS rules while allowing investors to diversify into tangible assets that carry no counterparty risk.

Priority Gold facilitates IRA rollovers from existing 401(k) and traditional IRA accounts. The process involves three steps: completing a custodial account application with a Priority Gold specialist, coordinating the fund transfer with a licensed IRA custodian, and selecting IRS-approved metals for purchase. No order is placed without direct investor confirmation.

Rollovers are treated as lateral asset transfers under IRS rules, meaning the transaction does not trigger immediate tax liability. Upon reaching retirement age, investors can either liquidate holdings or take physical possession of the metals.

Storage Infrastructure and Why It Matters

Owning gold wisely means storing it wisely. Priority Gold works with a network of private vault facilities across the United States, including operations in Texas, Delaware, and Nevada. All partner depositories carry insurance underwritten by Lloyd's of London and offer fully allocated storage, meaning investor assets are held off institutional balance sheets in individually identified accounts.

Storage facilities in the network feature Class III vaults, biometric access controls, 24/7 surveillance, and motion and sound detection systems. Some partners offer real-time online account monitoring, giving investors direct visibility into their holdings at any time.

Shipments for investors who prefer home delivery are fully insured and discreetly packaged, with identity verification required at the point of delivery.

The decision between home storage and private vault storage carries real financial consequences. Professional facilities eliminate risks that home safes cannot adequately address, including theft, fire, and natural disasters.

A More Structured Path Into Gold

The case for gold in 2026 is not difficult to understand. Inflation remains a concern. Currency purchasing power is under scrutiny. Investors continue to look for assets that can introduce durability into a portfolio. But the stronger story is not about urgency. It is about structure.

Better Business Advice has recognized Priority Gold because the company's model addresses the operational side of precious metals ownership with unusual consistency. Secure transactions matter. Investor guidance matters. Storage matters. Compliance matters. Those are not secondary details. They are the practical foundations of investing well in a category where errors can be costly.

For readers exploring how to invest in gold wisely, that may be the clearest takeaway. Security is not a slogan. It is a sequence of informed decisions made in the right order, with the right support. Priority Gold's approach is built around that sequence.

Read the full review at Better Business Advice.

This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial or investment advice. Always consult a qualified advisor before making investment decisions.

About Priority Gold

Priority Gold is one of the nation's most trusted providers of physical precious metals for retirement and long-term wealth preservation. The company specializes in helping individuals convert existing IRAs and 401(k)s into physical gold and silver — with no taxes or penalties when rolling over existing retirement funds. Recognized by Forbes in 2026 as the Most Trusted Gold Company and ranked as the fastest-growing Gold IRA company on the Inc. 5000 list, Priority Gold offers a clearly defined pricing structure, fast fulfillment, insured delivery, and a guaranteed no-fee buyback program. Robert Kiyosaki backs Priority Gold as the company he trusts to help everyday Americans prepare for the next financial crisis with real, tangible assets.

About Better Business Advice: Better Business Advice covers the news and strategies driving modern business success. The information provided by Better Business Advice does not, and is not intended to, constitute legal advice; instead, all information, content, and materials are for general informational purposes only. As an affiliate, Better Business Advice may earn commissions from services mentioned in the links provided.

SOURCE BetterBusinessAdvice.com