NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert Consumers has recognized Castlery as a leading affordable luxury furniture brand, highlighting its success in combining quality craftsmanship, design-driven collections, and mid-range pricing that delivers stronger value than premium retailers such as West Elm, Crate & Barrel, and CB2. Castlery has earned a reputation as a go-to source for stylish, long-lasting furniture offered at prices well below traditional luxury levels.

Castlery - a furniture brand known for combining contemporary design, durable craftsmanship, and accessible pricing.

The acknowledgment coincides with Castlery's Black Friday Sale , which runs from October 27 through December 7, 2025. This includes up to $650 off sitewide with an additional 5% discount on living room and bedroom sets. This promotion showcases Castlery's dedication to bringing high-quality, carefully designed furniture to customers at attainable price points.

Seb Build-Your-Own Bedroom Set

The Seb bedroom set provides a complete bedroom solution with a full-sized bed and two matching nightstands. This bundled essentials simplifies the furnishing process while still giving importance to stylistic consistency. Its modular approach is a response to the demand for furniture that can be easily adjusted as spaces and routines evolve.

Tribeca Round Dining Table with 2 Austen Chairs

The Tribeca dining set pairs a round table with two Austen chairs and offers a balance of timeless design and efficient use of space. Round dining tables remain a popular choice in urban homes where smaller layouts benefit from compact yet welcoming furniture setup.

Hugg Nesting Square Coffee Table

The Hugg coffee table serves as both centerpiece and space-saver. With one central table and four stools that nest beneath it, the design is all about utility without overwhelming smaller living rooms. This piece shows how Castlery meets the demand for furniture that fits smaller homes and adapts as needs shift.

Dean Fabric Recliner Armchair

The Dean recliner offers a lounge-ready experience with a modern, minimalist and functional design. With both comfort and aesthetics in mind, the design aligns with growing demand for furniture that focus on wellness and create calming living spaces. The recliner's ergonomic features and affordable price point make it a good option for those who want both practicality and style.

Consumer Trends in Home Furnishings

Castlery's success mirrors increasing consumer demand for luxury-inspired pieces that are budget-friendly. Consumers continue to seek investment pieces that balance price, quality, and long-term usability while avoiding the oversaturation of mass-market catalogs. Direct-to-consumer furniture brands have reshaped buying habits by focusing on convenience and transparency, but Castlery stands out by pairing these advantages with a design philosophy that prioritizes curation over volume.

Castlery's growth shows how shoppers are choosing furniture that combines high design standards with accessible pricing, proving that a carefully curated, design-focused catalog can resonate strongly in a crowded marketplace.

By naming Castlery as a leading affordable luxury furniture brand, Expert Consumers highlights the company's ability to meet the ever-changing needs of modern households, delivering strong value while maintaining the craftsmanship and aesthetic appeal that define luxury living.

About Castlery

Castlery is a direct-to-consumer furniture brand founded on the belief that well-designed, durable, and functional home furnishings should be accessible to more people. Its collections emphasize modern aesthetics, modularity, and long-term value for contemporary living spaces. The company also integrates sustainability into its operations, using OEKO-TEX certified fabrics, sourcing rugs through GoodWeave certification, designing products for longevity, and reducing waste through recycling and donation programs. With style and responsibility as its focus, Castlery continues to redefine what affordable luxury means in home furnishings.

