NEW YORK, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert Consumers has recognized Priority Gold for helping investors access alternative assets through gold and silver IRAs and physical precious metals purchases designed to support long-term diversification.

Persistent inflation has reshaped how investors think about long-term portfolio resilience. Rising costs, shifting monetary policy, and market volatility have renewed interest in assets that can preserve value during periods of economic uncertainty. Alternative assets are gaining greater attention as investors look to balance traditional holdings with tangible stores of value.

Best Alternative Assets to Protect Against Inflation

Priority Gold - provides structured access to alternative assets such as physical gold and silver through cash purchases and self-directed precious metals IRAs

Inflation and the Renewed Role of Alternative Assets

Inflation changes how investors assess risk. When the purchasing power of currency declines, the value of long-term savings can erode even when markets appear stable. Traditional assets such as equities and fixed income instruments remain central to many portfolios, yet periods of persistent inflation often encourage investors to explore additional forms of diversification.

Alternative assets provide one path toward that diversification. These assets may include real estate, infrastructure investments, commodities, and precious metals. Their appeal lies in the fact that their value is often tied to physical scarcity or economic fundamentals rather than purely financial market dynamics.

Precious metals occupy a distinctive place within this category. Gold and silver have historically served as stores of value across different economic systems. During periods of inflation or financial instability, investors often revisit these metals as a way to stabilize portions of a portfolio.

Precious Metals as a Portfolio Diversification Tool

Gold and silver have long played a role in wealth preservation strategies. Unlike many financial instruments, physical metals are tangible assets with intrinsic value. This characteristic allows them to function differently from stocks or bonds when markets experience volatility.

Many investors incorporate precious metals as a complementary asset class rather than a replacement for traditional investments. Within diversified portfolios, gold and silver can act as stabilizing elements because their price movements often diverge from broader equity markets.

Retirement accounts have become an important channel for this diversification strategy. Self-directed individual retirement accounts allow investors to include IRS-approved precious metals alongside other retirement assets. This structure enables investors to maintain tax advantages while expanding the range of assets within a retirement portfolio.

Integrating Precious Metals into Retirement Planning

Gold and silver IRAs allow investors to hold physical metals within a regulated retirement framework. These accounts are typically established through rollovers from existing retirement plans such as traditional IRAs or employer-sponsored accounts.

The process involves several coordinated steps, including account setup, transfer of retirement funds, and the selection of IRS-approved bullion or coins. Once acquired, the metals must be stored in secure depositories that meet regulatory standards.

Priority Gold assists investors throughout this process by coordinating with custodians, facilitating rollovers, and helping clients understand the requirements for holding precious metals in retirement accounts. The company's services focus on structuring purchases that align with retirement timelines and portfolio objectives.

Secure Storage and Compliance

Precious metals held within retirement accounts must be stored according to federal guidelines. IRS regulations require that metals be kept in approved depositories rather than held directly by account owners.

These facilities maintain controlled environments designed to protect investor assets. Security measures often include vault systems, monitoring technology, insurance coverage, and strict inventory tracking protocols. Such safeguards ensure that metals held within retirement accounts remain secure and compliant with regulatory requirements.

Priority Gold works with custodians and storage providers to coordinate these arrangements. The company helps ensure that metals purchased for IRA accounts meet purity standards and are stored within approved facilities.

This framework allows investors to hold physical precious metals while maintaining the regulatory structure and tax advantages associated with retirement accounts.

Financial Stability Through Long-Term Diversification

Inflation, market volatility, and shifting economic conditions have reinforced the importance of diversification in retirement planning. Many investors are reevaluating portfolio structures to ensure that savings remain resilient across different economic environments.

Precious metals offer one potential approach to achieving that resilience. Because gold and silver are physical assets with limited supply, they have historically served as reference points for value during periods of currency fluctuation or financial stress.

Expert Consumers recognized Priority Gold for its role in helping investors incorporate these assets into retirement strategies through structured gold and silver IRA programs. The recognition reflects the increasing relevance of tangible assets within long-term wealth preservation planning.

Read the full review at Expert Consumers.

This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial or investment advice. Always consult a qualified advisor before making investment decisions.

About Priority Gold

Priority Gold is one of the nation's most trusted providers of physical precious metals for retirement and long-term wealth preservation. The company specializes in helping individuals convert existing IRAs and 401(k)s into physical gold and silver through tax-advantaged rollovers. Recognized by Forbes in 2025 as the Most Trusted Gold Company and ranked as the fastest-growing Gold IRA company on the Inc. 5000 list, Priority Gold offers a clearly defined pricing structure, fast fulfillment, insured delivery, and a guaranteed no-fee buyback program. Robert Kiyosaki backs Priority Gold as the company he trusts to help everyday Americans prepare for the next financial crisis with real, tangible assets.

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SOURCE ExpertConsumers.org