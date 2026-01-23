NEW YORK CITY, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Business Advice has published its 2025 assessment of digital bookkeeping tools used by UK enterprises and highlighted QuickBooks as one of the leading solutions supporting financial management and regulatory compliance for small and medium-sized businesses. This showcases the role of cloud-based systems in providing streamlined processes, comprehensive reporting, and up-to-date financial visibility for UK businesses.

Best Bookkeeping Software

QuickBooks - a cloud-based accounting software that helps UK businesses manage bookkeeping, VAT compliance, and financial reporting

Bookkeeping and financial administration remain core functions for UK businesses of all sizes. As activity shifts from spreadsheets and manual entry toward automated, cloud-native systems, tools that provide integrated visibility across income, expenses, compliance, and reporting are becoming central to business operations. QuickBooks, developed by Intuit, offers features tailored to the needs of users across sectors from sole traders to limited companies.

Better Business Advice evaluated automation of financial tasks, support for HMRC-mandated digital filing requirements, integration with accounts and third-party applications, reporting capabilities, and scalability for growing businesses. QuickBooks excelled across these areas, offering features that streamline administrative tasks and support compliance with Making Tax Digital for VAT. QuickBooks is recognized by HMRC for MTD and allows users to prepare and submit VAT returns electronically.

Automation, Compliance, and Reporting

QuickBooks integrates bank feeds directly with accounting records, enabling automatic import and categorization of transactions. Transaction matching and coding reduce manual effort and help maintain up-to-date records. Open banking connections allow real-time synchronization with business bank accounts.

The software streamlines compliance processes for VAT-registered businesses, calculating tax liabilities, checking for errors, and enabling direct submissions to HMRC. It also helps organize receipts, manage invoices, and categorize expenses to support audit-ready records and quarterly reporting cycles.

QuickBooks provides dashboards, real-time cash flow views, and financial reports for monitoring performance and planning strategy. Multi-user access supports collaboration among business owners, accountants, and external advisors to enhance transparency.

Accounting Market Insights

Cloud accounting is becoming essential as UK businesses move toward more digital financial management practices. Digital bookkeeping tools improve efficiency and resilience and allow owners to maintain oversight without dedicating excessive time to manual tasks. Automation frees capacity for strategic priorities while supporting compliance with regulatory changes such as MTD.

Better Business Advice's recognition of QuickBooks highlights its relevance to businesses managing both day-to-day bookkeeping and large-scale financial planning. QuickBooks combines automated workflows, HMRC-aligned tax filing, and comprehensive reporting in a single platform to help businesses reduce administrative complexity while gaining visibility and control over finances. Features such as real-time dashboards, multi-user access, and integrated invoicing allow teams to track performance, collaborate effectively, and make informed decisions with confidence.

As cloud-based solutions continue to influence financial management practices, QuickBooks plays an important role in supporting business growth and long-term strategic planning. By consolidating financial data, automating reporting, and maintaining compliance with regulatory requirements, the platform enables organisations to allocate resources more efficiently, plan for future developments, and remain competitive in a rapidly changing business environment. This recognition shows QuickBooks' contribution to modern financial management practices and demonstrates how digital accounting solutions are helping UK enterprises operate with better accuracy, transparency, and operational insight.

For a more in-depth analysis, please visit the Better Business Advice website .



About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With approximately 100 million customers worldwide using products such as TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

About Better Business Advice: Better Business Advice covers the news and strategies driving modern business success. The information provided by Better Business Advice does not, and is not intended to, constitute legal advice; instead, all information, content, and materials are for general informational purposes only. As an affiliate, Better Business Advice may earn commissions from services mentioned in the links provided.

SOURCE BetterBusinessAdvice.com