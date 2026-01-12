NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Business Advice has recognized QuickBooks Payroll as the best payroll software with time tracking in its 2026 evaluation. The recognition reflects growing demand among employers for payroll systems that connect employee hours, pay calculations, and compliance into a single, dependable workflow.

Best Payroll Software with Time Tracking

QuickBooks Payroll - known for integrating employee time tracking directly into payroll processing, allowing approved hours to flow automatically into pay runs and tax calculations.

As businesses continue to navigate tighter labor regulations, hybrid work setups, and rising administrative costs, payroll software with time tracking has become more than a convenience. For many employers, it is now a practical requirement for maintaining accuracy, visibility, and compliance across payroll operations.

Why Payroll Software With Time Tracking Matters in 2026

Payroll has become more complex as teams grow and work patterns evolve. Hourly schedules, overtime rules, paid time off policies, and location-based labor requirements all add layers of risk when payroll relies on manual inputs or disconnected tools. Errors in time tracking often lead to incorrect pay, compliance exposure, and employee dissatisfaction.

Payroll software with built-in time tracking addresses these challenges by connecting time data directly to payroll. When hours are tracked, reviewed, and approved in the same system that runs payroll, the margin for error narrows significantly. Businesses benefit from more accurate pay calculations, clearer records, and improved audit readiness.

There is also a planning advantage. Time tracking data helps employers forecast labor costs, budget more accurately, and understand how time is allocated across roles, projects, or departments. As labor expenses remain one of the largest costs for most organizations, this visibility has become increasingly valuable.

Against this backdrop, platforms that combine payroll and time tracking in a single system are gaining traction. Better Business Advice's recognition of QuickBooks Payroll reflects how this integrated approach aligns with current business needs.

How QuickBooks Payroll Approaches Time Tracking

Time tracking in QuickBooks Payroll is built into its Premium and Elite plans through QuickBooks Time. Employees can clock in and out using mobile tools, making the system suitable for office-based teams as well as field or remote workers. Managers can review and approve timesheets from anywhere, which supports faster payroll cycles and fewer delays.

The system supports managing multiple timesheets at once and allows approvals without being tied to a single device. This flexibility is useful for businesses with distributed teams or managers who are frequently on the move.

QuickBooks Payroll also provides scheduling tools that allow shifts or job-based schedules to be created, edited, and shared digitally. Alerts can be set for schedule changes, overtime thresholds, and timesheet approval deadlines. These controls help reduce missed punches and last-minute payroll adjustments.

For businesses on the Elite plan, geofencing adds another layer of accuracy. Employees receive reminders to clock in or out when entering or leaving a job site, which can help reduce time tracking gaps. Project-based time tracking is also included, supporting better oversight of billable hours and project costs.

Across plans, real-time reporting gives employers visibility into upcoming payroll costs, paid time off balances, and payroll history. Time tracking data syncs automatically with payroll and accounting, reducing duplicate work and speeding up payroll processing.

Payroll, Compliance, and Automation in One Platform

QuickBooks Payroll extends beyond time tracking to function as a full-service payroll platform. Once employees are set up, payroll can be scheduled to run automatically. Clear notifications keep users informed while preserving oversight.

Tax compliance remains a major concern for employers, and QuickBooks Payroll automates much of this process. Payroll taxes are calculated, filed, and paid within the system. Year-end forms such as W-2s and 1099s are generated, with options to e-file, print, mail, or correct forms as needed. This automation reduces the administrative burden associated with tax season and helps limit compliance risk.

Reporting tools cover employee hours, earnings, tax withholdings, and retirement contributions. These reports support planning and internal reviews without requiring data exports to external systems.

QuickBooks has also introduced AI-supported features within payroll workflows. Its Payroll Agent is designed to gather time and attendance data, flag inconsistencies, and notify administrators. This capability supports running payroll remotely while reducing manual checks.

HR and benefits management are integrated through software connections. Employers can manage access to healthcare plans, retirement options such as 401(k) plans, and workers' compensation coverage from within the payroll account, depending on the selected plan. Basic team management tools, including document sharing and organization charts, are available starting with the base subscription.

Why Better Business Advice Recognized QuickBooks Payroll

Better Business Advice's evaluation focused on how effectively payroll platforms address accuracy, compliance, and operational efficiency. QuickBooks Payroll stood out for treating time tracking as a core component of payroll rather than an optional feature.

The tight integration between time tracking, payroll processing, tax handling, and reporting reduces administrative friction. Approved hours flow directly into payroll calculations, which supports faster pay runs and fewer errors. For businesses managing hourly employees, mobile teams, or project-based work, this integration helps maintain consistency and control.

The tiered pricing structure allows businesses to scale features as needs change, moving from essential payroll functions to more advanced time tracking and compliance tools. Introductory pricing options, when available, can also lower the barrier to entry for new users evaluating payroll software with time tracking.

In a landscape where employers are seeking fewer systems and clearer workflows, QuickBooks Payroll aligns with broader trends toward consolidation and automation. The recognition reflects its relevance to businesses looking for a single platform to manage payroll and time tracking together.

