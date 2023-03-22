Best Breast Augmentation In Cleveland, Ohio Is By Dr. Matt Goldschmidt

Dr. Goldschmidt of The Cosmetic Surgery Center Uses Gummy Bear Implants For Natural Results

CLEVELAND, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Breast augmentation is one of the most popular plastic surgery procedures around the country. The newest generation of silicone breast implants—known as gummy bear breast implants—have a beautiful shape that mimics the patient's own breast shape. Thus, it provides among the best and most natural results. Dr. Goldschmidt is one of the few Ohio plastic surgeons specifically certified to place this type of breast implant.

Due to the gummy bear breast implant's shape, placement of the breast implant must be done precisely. If not tight within the pocket, it can lead to additional problems. Therefore, Dr. Goldschmidt's unique certification makes him one of the best Cleveland, Ohio plastic surgeons for placing gummy bear breast implants.

How Much Is A Breast Augmentation In Cleveland?

The cost of breast augmentation in Cleveland with Dr. Goldschmidt is based on the type of breast implant chosen and the specifics of the procedure. Breast augmentation with Dr. Goldschmidt starts at $3,900.

How Much Is The Average Boob Job In Ohio?

The average cost of breast augmentation in Ohio is $5000-$11000.

What Is The Cheapest State To Get Breast Augmentation?

South Carolina is the cheapest state for breast augmentation. However, Dr. Goldschmidt's prices compete with the cheapest places to get breast augmentation.

Dr. Goldschmidt has over two decades of happy breast augmentation patients. One of his reviews says, "I had never had elective surgery, or any major surgery…prior to deciding to have breast augmentation. I was a bit nervous. Dr. Goldschmidt made me feel comfortable, confident and well taken care of. The staff is also friendly and very accommodating to your needs and concerns. I couldn't be happier with my decision to have my surgery here."

About Dr. Matt Goldschmidt: Dr. Goldschmidt at The Cosmetic Surgery Center is a double board-certified surgeon and has well over two decades of experience performing cosmetic breast surgeries. He is also a board examiner for the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery and is considered a leader and educator in his field. His Cleveland-based practice specializes in breast augmentation as well as other procedures such as tummy tuck , mommy makeover , and facelift surgery .

