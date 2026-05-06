Best Business Website Hosting (2026): Network Solutions Named Reliable Hosting and Domain Partner by Expert Consumers

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Network Solutions has been recognized by Expert Consumers as a reliable hosting and domain partner for businesses in 2026. The recognition reflects continued demand for dependable website infrastructure as companies expand their digital presence and prioritize performance, uptime, and security.

Best Business Website Hosting

Network Solutions - a long-established provider of domain registration and web hosting services that offers reliable, security-focused tools to help businesses build and manage their online presence.

Founded in 1979, Network Solutions is one of the earliest domain registrars and continues to support businesses ranging from small startups to large enterprises. As more organizations shift operations online, the need for stable hosting environments and accessible site management tools has become increasingly important.

Hosting Built for Growing Businesses

Network Solutions offers a range of shared hosting plans designed to support businesses at different stages of growth. The Premium plan is positioned for entrepreneurs and freelancers who require higher capacity and flexibility as their websites scale.

Key features of the Premium plan include:

40 GB disk space and support for up to 10 websites

Capacity for up to 200,000 monthly visitors

Unmetered bandwidth and unlimited FTP accounts

Unlimited email boxes

Domain registration and SSL certificate included free for the first year

The plan also includes access to a drag-and-drop AI Website Builder, allowing users to create and manage websites without advanced technical expertise.

Performance, Security, and Ongoing Support

The recognition highlights several core aspects of Network Solutions' hosting services that align with current business needs. These include uptime reliability, security measures, and technical support availability.

Network Solutions provides:

A 99.9% uptime service-level agreement

Cloud-based infrastructure designed for faster load times

Daily malware scans to help maintain site security

24/7 live technical support for troubleshooting and guidance

Additional security features such as SSL certificates and SiteLock protection are available to help safeguard websites and user data. These tools are increasingly relevant as cybersecurity concerns continue to grow across industries.

Flexibility for Developers and Content Platforms

In addition to general website hosting, Network Solutions supports a range of development environments, including WordPress, PHP, and Python. Features such as one-click installations and staging environments allow developers and businesses to test and deploy updates more efficiently.

Managed WordPress hosting options are also available, offering optimized performance, automated updates, and cloud backup capabilities. These features are intended to support businesses that rely on content-driven websites and require consistent site performance.

Meeting Demand for Accessible Website Management

As businesses of all sizes continue to invest in their online presence, accessible and scalable hosting solutions remain a priority. Shared hosting plans, such as those offered by Network Solutions, provide an entry point for organizations that need reliable infrastructure without the complexity of dedicated systems.

With support for websites ranging from small blogs to higher-traffic business platforms, the company's hosting services are designed to scale alongside user needs. Options to upgrade to more advanced hosting solutions are also available as traffic and technical requirements increase.

For the full review, please visit the Expert Consumers website.

About Network Solutions

Network Solutions is the all-in-one provider for domains, websites, hosting, security and online marketing services. Backed by top-rated customer support and industry-leading technology, Network Solutions empowers small businesses, entrepreneurs, IT professionals and more to elevate and amplify their unique online presence. Founded in 1979, the brand leverages decades of expertise to deliver a seamless, innovative platform that meets customers' digital needs. Constant innovation fuels one mission: to help brands and businesses break through. Learn more at https://www.networksolutions.com/.

About ExpertConsumers.org: Expert Consumers delivers news and insights on consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Expert Consumers may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

SOURCE ExpertConsumers.org