On World Introvert Day, HushLoudly recognizes companies demonstrating a commitment to introvert inclusion

CHICAGO, Jan. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HushLoudly, a podcast and brand dedicated to advocating for introversion, celebrates companies that have established employee resource groups (ERGs), education, programming, special events, and content that honor individuals' preferences for introversion. These organizations are leading the way in bringing positive attention and understanding to the differences in personality styles through advocacy, education, resources, and support.

"Half the world is introverted, and these corporations and publishers recognize that creating environments where employees and audiences feel seen and heard, can positively impact the overall work culture, communities and/or readership," said Dr. Jeri Bingham, Founder of HushLoudly and Black Introvert Week. "Their commitment is demonstrated through the development of tailored initiatives addressing the unique needs of introverted employees, communities, and audiences, prioritizing psychological safety, as well as professional and personal well-being."

Best Companies for Introverts 2025:

84.51°, for developing an employee resource group, ITOPiA that provides awareness around introversion, celebrates how introverts lean into their strengths, and honors their needs in the workplace.

The Kroger Company, for developing an employee resource group, ITOPiA that provides awareness around introversion, celebrates how introverts lean into their strengths, and honors their needs in the workplace.

The Myers-Briggs Company, creator of the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI ®), for helping organizations improve teams, develop leaders, and solve challenges by empowering individuals to be the best versions of themselves by enriching their understanding of themselves and others.

Rolling Out for developing introvert-focused content and panel discussions for its premier annual events, Peace and Purpose and Sisters with Superpowers, that promote and include introversion by highlighting the innovative leadership styles of introverts.

The Standard (UK) for developing impactful content and programming such as The Bigger Life Festival that features activities and experts on various topics (including introversion) for the purpose of inspiring individuals to take meaningful steps toward their goals.

Ryan Showalter, ITOPiA's co-founder, emphasized its mission to create an inclusive environment where introverts can thrive. "At 84.51°, we recognize the importance of creating spaces that empower every employee to bring their whole selves to work. ITOPiA plays a key role in ensuring introverts feel valued and understood." Showalter noted that being named a 'Best Company for Introverts' reflects their commitment to this vision and the passion of employee-led groups like ITOPiA.

Ten organizations were nominated and reviewed by a committee that assessed each company's introvert-focused programming. Four companies headquartered in the U.S. and one in the UK were selected for the inaugural list which is published at hushloudly.com/bestcompaniesforintroverts.

HushLoudly is an award-winning podcast that amplifies the voice of introverts and is the brand behind global recognition lists, Gamechangers: Introverts to Watch 2023, 2024, 2025, Best Companies for Introverts 2025 and Black Introvert Week, 2/18-2/15. HushLoudly Founder Dr. Jeri Bingham is an introvert advocate, podcaster, presenter, and instructor whose research and coursework focus on how introverts inform, influence, and lead.

