HushLoudly recognizes influential, introverted leadership on World Introvert Day.

CHICAGO, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HushLoudly, a podcast dedicated to amplifying introverted voices has released 'Gamechangers: Introverts to Watch in 2026.' This list features introverted leaders whose voices and careers have raised awareness and made an impact, ultimately leading to increased acceptance of individual differences, especially in the workplace. The Gamechangers: Introverts to Watch in 2026 represent 11 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., Canada, and the United Kingdom.

The selection process evaluated impact and contributions made through advocacy, education, content creation, support, and innovative efforts related to introversion and/or their respective areas of expertise. This year's list includes authors, corporate executives, coaches, educators, entrepreneurs and public relations practitioners, as well as a chemist, college system chancellor, neuroscientist, and a political strategist responsible for a billion-dollar grassroots fundraising campaign.

"Thanks to the advocacy and expertise of these pioneers, this group is 'changing the game' and changing the narrative about individuals who have a preference for introversion. The world is beginning to recognize that leadership comes in many forms," said Dr. Jeri Bingham, Founder of the HushLoudly podcast and Black Introvert Week (February 8-15), "I'm so proud to introduce this group of 24 leaders on World Introvert Day."

Cerise Akins (Illinois)

Dr. Veronica Appleton (Illinois)

Leanne Calderwood (British Columbia/Canada)

Dr. Rachel Cubas-Wilkinson (Florida)

Clare Farthing (England/UK)

Benjamin Friedman (Florida)

Grant Harris (Virginia)

Sharon Johnson (Wisconsin)

Josh Jordan (Washington)

Jacqueline Lawrence (England/UK)

Dr. Kenyatta Lucas (Washington, DC)

Dr. Raina Monét (North Carolina)

Juliet Morris (England/UK)

Mike Nellis (Illinois)

Val Nelson (Massachusetts)

Beatrice Ngalula Kabutakapua (England/UK)

Dr. Maame Afua Nikabs (England/UK)

Jacqueline Shallis (West Virginia)

Gregory Smith (California)

Dr. Tina Smith (Maryland)

Juliana Rose Teal (Arizona)

Dr. Lori Walker (California)

Rayvn Webster (Tennessee)

Amira Williams (England/UK)

All Gamechangers: Introverts to Watch lists (2023 - 2026) can be found at hushloudly.com/gamechangers.

HushLoudly is an award-winning podcast that amplifies the voice of introverts and is the brand behind global recognition lists, Gamechangers: Introverts to Watch 2023, 2024, 2025, 2026, Best Companies for Introverts 2025 and Black Introvert Week, 2/18-2/15. HushLoudly Founder Dr. Jeri Bingham is an introvert advocate, podcaster, presenter, university instructor and higher education administrator. Her research is focused on the intersectionality of introversion + race + gender (Black introverted women) and how this group informs, influences and leads, while her university curriculum is focused on organizational behavior.

