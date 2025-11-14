NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer365 has recognized Crypto.com as a leading crypto app in the United Kingdom for 2025. The recognition highlights the platform's continued commitment to security, simplicity, and transaction speed in digital asset management.

Top Crypto App UK

Crypto .com - a global digital finance platform that enables users to buy, sell, and spend cryptocurrencies securely while offering tiered rewards, zero trading fees, and practical benefits such as cashback and travel perks

The acknowledgment follows an in-depth review of major crypto platforms available to UK users. Consumer365 assessed accessibility, transparency, and user experience across leading providers. Crypto.com stood out for its focus on responsible innovation and customer empowerment, particularly through its updated Level-Up programme.

Simplifying Crypto Access

Consumer365's evaluation emphasized how the platform has redefined its approach to usability. The Level-Up programme has replaced the previous coloured-tier system with four clear membership levels: Basic, Plus, Pro, and Private. This new model is designed to make participation more straightforward for users at every stage of their crypto journey.

The programme now includes subscription-based options that allow users to access benefits without locking up CRO, the native token of Crypto.com. The Plus tier is available for a monthly fee of US$4.99, while the Pro tier costs US$29.99 per month. Prices are also localised within the app. This structure makes it easier for users to test or expand their benefits without long-term commitments.

Consumer365 noted that this update lowers barriers to entry and reflects a more accessible and flexible approach to crypto engagement. It also aligns with current trends in the UK fintech sector, where transparency and user control are increasingly prioritised.

Security and Transparency

Security was identified as one of the main reasons for Crypto.com's recognition. Consumer365 highlighted the company's consistent adherence to fairness, clarity, and factual accuracy in its content and communications. Crypto.com's policies are structured to meet UK Consumer Duty standards, helping customers make informed decisions based on accurate information.

Existing users of the platform have already transitioned to the new tier model through an automatic update in the Crypto.com app. Each user can choose to continue their existing CRO lockup to retain enhanced rewards or switch to a monthly subscription for added flexibility. This transparent migration process was cited as a strong example of how financial service providers can maintain trust and compliance during product changes.

Enhancing Everyday Utility

Consumer365's review also underscored the practical benefits that extend beyond trading. The Crypto.com Visa Prepaid Card enables users to spend their crypto worldwide while earning cashback rewards. All transactions are processed without foreign exchange fees or commissions, which provides particular value for UK travellers and individuals making international purchases.

The updated cashback structure offers different reward levels based on the chosen tier:

Basic: 0%

Plus: 2%

Pro: 3%

Private (US$50K lockup): 4%

Private (US$500K lockup): 5%

Additional lifestyle benefits include airport lounge access. Members on the Pro tier receive four complimentary lounge visits per year, while Private members enjoy unlimited access for themselves and one guest. These practical additions, Consumer365 observed, add meaningful value to users who rely on the platform in their day-to-day financial activities.

Meeting User Expectations in a Changing Market

In its assessment, Consumer365 compared several leading crypto apps on ease of use, transparency, and reliability. Crypto.com's focus on streamlined design and faster transactions was identified as a key differentiator. The inclusion of zero trading fees in the Basic tier was recognised as an effective way to support new users who are still learning how to navigate digital assets.

The Level-Up structure also provides a clear pathway for users who want to enhance their experience without losing sight of cost transparency. Consumer365 described the programme as "a balanced approach that combines accessibility with responsible innovation," reflecting Crypto.com's ongoing adaptation to user expectations and regulatory standards.

Looking Ahead

As the crypto industry continues to mature in the United Kingdom, platforms that prioritise education, balanced presentation of benefits and risks, and transparent product structures are gaining greater recognition.

Consumer365's selection of Crypto.com as one of the top crypto apps in the UK reflects these values. By simplifying its tier system, expanding subscription options, and maintaining strong security practices, Crypto.com has shown that a modern crypto platform can grow responsibly while keeping its users informed and empowered.

The full review is available at the Consumer365 website .

About Crypto.com

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com is trusted by millions of users worldwide and is the industry leader in regulatory compliance, security and privacy. Our vision is simple: Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet™. Crypto.com is committed to accelerating the adoption of cryptocurrency through innovation and empowering the next generation of builders, creators, and entrepreneurs to develop a fairer and more equitable digital ecosystem. Learn more at https://crypto.com .

About Consumer365.org: Consumer365 provides consumer news and industry insights. As an affiliate, Consumer365 may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

SOURCE Consumer365.org