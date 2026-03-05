NEW YORK, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As price transparency and value continue to shape purchasing decisions across the accessories market, Quay has been highlighted in 2026 for offering designer-inspired sunglasses at price points commonly under $100. The recognition reflects sustained interest in eyewear that combines contemporary silhouettes, protective lens technology, and accessible pricing without departing from fashion-driven design.

Best Designer Sunglasses Under $100

Quay - a global eyewear brand known for offering trend-driven sunglasses and blue light glasses that combine bold, contemporary design with accessible pricing

Quay's current lineup features a broad assortment of statement and everyday frames, with several of its best-known styles including Vibe Check, Nightfall, High Key, and Level Up. These models illustrate the brand's emphasis on bold proportions, lightweight construction, and versatile colorways.

Focus on Contemporary Silhouettes

Across its collection, Quay offers a range of oversized and structured shapes that align with current eyewear trends. Rather than centering on a single signature frame, the brand presents multiple silhouettes that suit different style preferences.

Among the most recognized designs:

High Key : A metal aviator silhouette with a flat, oversized profile. The style is known for its clean lines and adjustable nose pads, offering both visual impact and customizable comfort.

: A metal aviator silhouette with a flat, oversized profile. The style is known for its clean lines and adjustable nose pads, offering both visual impact and customizable comfort. Vibe Check : A modern rectangular frame with sharp angles and a fashion-forward edge. The structured shape is designed to create definition while maintaining a lightweight feel.

: A modern rectangular frame with sharp angles and a fashion-forward edge. The structured shape is designed to create definition while maintaining a lightweight feel. Nightfall : A bold square frame featuring thicker proportions. The design emphasizes presence and coverage, consistent with the ongoing demand for statement eyewear.

: A bold square frame featuring thicker proportions. The design emphasizes presence and coverage, consistent with the ongoing demand for statement eyewear. Level Up: A streamlined rectangular silhouette with subtle contouring, positioned as an everyday option with a contemporary finish.

These frames are available in multiple color combinations, including classic black, tortoise, and neutral tones, as well as gradient and mirrored lenses in select variations.

Lens Technology and Protective Features

In addition to design variety, Quay sunglasses incorporate lens features that support daily wear. Many styles offer:

100 percent UV protection

Polarized lens options in select models

in select models Fade-resistant tinting

Scratch-resistant coatings on certain frames

The inclusion of polarized options is particularly relevant for wearers seeking reduced glare in bright conditions. This functionality positions several Quay models as suitable for outdoor use, travel, and extended daytime wear.

Materials and Construction

Quay sunglasses are constructed using a mix of metal and injection-molded frame materials, depending on the model. Metal frames such as High Key feature slim arms and adjustable nose pads, while acetate-style and injection frames such as Nightfall and Vibe Check emphasize durability and structured shape retention.

Notable construction details include:

Reinforced hinges for repeated daily use

Lightweight frame builds to reduce pressure at the temples

Oversized lens coverage in select designs

These elements support long-term wear while maintaining the intended silhouette.

Pricing Structure Under $100

A distinguishing factor in Quay's 2026 positioning is pricing accessibility. Many of the brand's core styles retail at or below the $100 threshold , depending on lens configuration and finish. This pricing range situates Quay within the accessible designer segment of the eyewear market, offering trend-aligned silhouettes without entering premium luxury pricing tiers.

The availability of multiple lens finishes and colorways within this range allows consumers to select options that match wardrobe preferences while remaining within a consistent price bracket.

Brand Positioning in 2026

The 2026 highlight recognizes Quay's sustained emphasis on merging fashion and function within a sub-$100 framework. By offering oversized, rectangular, square, and aviator silhouettes alongside UV-protective and polarized lens options, the brand continues to occupy a visible space within the accessible designer eyewear category.

As sunglasses remain both a protective necessity and a defining accessory, models such as Vibe Check, Nightfall, High Key, and Level Up illustrate how contemporary styling and practical features can coexist at approachable price points.

