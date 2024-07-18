Best Egg Announces Stephen Ovadje as New Chief Consumer Lending Officer

WILMINGTON, Del., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Egg, a leading fintech that drives financial confidence, today announced the promotion of Stephen Ovadje to Chief Consumer Lending Officer. A distinguished leader with over two decades of financial services and marketing experience, Ovadje will oversee Best Egg's consumer lending product suite, including Unsecured Personal Loans, Home Secured Loans, Vehicle Equity Loans, and Flexible Rent. He will report to Best Egg President Bobby Ritterbeck and serve on the company's Executive Operating Committee.

"I'm thrilled to reintroduce the important role of Chief Consumer Lending Officer at Best Egg, and know that Stephen will excel in this position," said Ritterbeck. "With his company tenure, proven industry track record, exceptional leadership, and unwavering commitment to our customers, I'm confident Stephen will continue to successfully grow and elevate Best Egg's evolving suite of lending products."

Ovadje most recently served as Head of Installment Lending at Best Egg. Before that, he was the General Manager of Personal Loans, playing a pivotal role in driving Best Egg's revenue growth, while charting the product vision and roadmap. Ovadje was one of the earliest Best Egg employees, serving as Senior Director of Finance, Head of Strategic Planning and Finance Analytics from 2014 through 2019.

Ovadje's career spans diverse sectors, including analytics, strategic planning, marketing, and finance. Outside his time at Best Egg, he held key roles at JPMorgan Chase, Deloitte Consulting, Barclays, and Bank of America.

Beyond his professional commitments, Ovadje is an active community leader. He sits on the boards of Dovaheights Energy Limited and the Danne Institute for Research in Lagos, Nigeria, the Christina Cultural Arts Center in Wilmington, DE, and St. Anne's Episcopal School in Middletown, DE. He currently serves as the executive sponsor of Best Egg's Black Excellence, Success & Talent (BE BEST) employee resource group.

Ovadje's appointment will further propel the company's vision and strategy. Since its inception in 2014, Best Egg has championed financial confidence, providing flexible solutions to help people with limited savings confidently navigate their everyday financial lives.

ABOUT BEST EGG

Best Egg is the leading financial confidence platform that provides flexible solutions to help people with limited savings confidently navigate their everyday financial lives. Best Egg supports customers through a growing suite of personal loans, credit cards, flexible rent, and financial health tools. Leveraging real-time customer insights and data engineering, Best Egg gives more people access to the resources they need to be money confident. For more information, visit www.bestegg.com.

