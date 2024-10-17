Best Egg Named a Most Loved Workplace by Newsweek for the Second Year in a Row

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Egg, a leading fintech that drives financial confidence, is excited to announce that it has been recognized as one of America's Top Most Loved Workplace for 2024 by Newsweek for the second consecutive year, ranking #57 on the list.

This recognition is supported by the research and analysis of Best Practice Institute (BPI). The Most Loved Workplace list, published annually by Newsweek, offers a comprehensive view of workplace sentiment for organizations today.

"Being named one of America's 2024 Top Most Loved Workplaces by Newsweek is a great honor because it highlights one of our core values: Our People Matter," said Paul Ricci, CEO at Best Egg. "At Best Egg, we believe that inclusion creates a strong work environment. By valuing and respecting everyone, we help our team reach their full potential. This award shows how inclusion drives innovation, engagement, and success. We're thankful to our team for making Best Egg a great place to work, and this recognition is possible because of their input."

Most Loved Workplace recognizes companies where employees are the happiest and most satisfied at work. Five critical areas measured to gauge employee sentiment were: how positive workers feel about their future at the company, career achievement, how much employer values align with employee values, respect at all levels, and the level of collaboration at the firm. In addition, areas such as inclusion, diversity, equity and belonging, career development, and company leadership were identified and analyzed in relation to the five critical areas measured.

"It's inspiring to see the list expand this year to 200 companies, a clear indication that organizations are truly committed to creating workplaces where employees feel valued and connected," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief of Newsweek. "We're thrilled to celebrate their achievements as this recognition continues to grow."

"When companies set up employees to succeed, the entire organization thrives. This year's Top America's Most Loved Workplaces® shows that fostering love of the workplace isn't just the right thing to do—it's a key driver of performance and retention," said Louis Carter, Founder and CEO of BPI and Most Loved Workplace. "We're excited to see the list grow to 200 companies this year, but that's just the beginning. Our work won't be done until every company in the world is Most Loved Workplace® certified and every employee loves showing up to their job each day."

The results of the Top Most Loved Workplaces list were determined after surveying more than 2.6 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from less than 50 to more than 10,000.

Best Egg is a leading fintech that drives financial confidence, providing flexible solutions to help people with limited savings adapt to their changing needs. Best Egg supports customers through a growing suite of personal loans, flexible rent, and financial health tools. Leveraging real-time customer insights and data engineering, Best Egg gives more people access to the resources they need to be money confident. For more information, visit www.bestegg.com

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 90-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the only certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI's research proves that Most Loved Workplaces® produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

To identify the top 200 companies in this list, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 50 percent of the initial score was based on direct employee responses to BPI's Love of Workplace Index® assessment. 35 percent came from BPI's direct interviews and written responses from company officials. The final 15 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed, and Google. Newsweek then conducted editorial research on every company before the final list of 200 companies and their rankings was completed.

