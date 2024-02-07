Best Egg Named a Top Workplace for Remote Work by Monster

Surveyed employees name Best Egg to Monster's 2024 Top Workplaces for Remote Work list

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Egg, a leading fintech that drives financial confidence, has been recognized by Monster, an industry leader in employment, as a Top Workplace for Remote Work. The recognition is attributed to a comprehensive survey conducted by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that builds and brands employers of choice.

This survey gathered feedback from employees across 65 regional markets, each with a workforce of 150 or more individuals, regarding their remote work experiences. Based on the responses provided by Best Egg employees, the company stands out as a premier choice for remote work. "Top Workplaces awards are a powerful tool for companies to attract exceptional talent," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "They showcase distinctive culture strengths and communicate a clear message to potential recruits: This is a place where you can thrive and excel."

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized by Monster as a Top Workplace for Remote Work," said Paul Ricci, CEO of Best Egg. "Our remote-friendly hybrid approach has been a key component of our people strategy, allowing our employees to choose the option that enables them to do their best work. We understand that flexibility is a critical aspect of our employee value proposition, and we are committed to providing choices that meet the diverse needs and lifestyles of our employees while also investing in their growth and well-being."

The Top Workplaces recognition has a 17-year history of researching, surveying, and celebrating people-first organizations. "These awards underscore the importance of listening to employees about where and when they can be their most productive and happiest selves," shares Monster CEO Scott Gutz. "We know that this flexibility is essential to helping both employers and candidates find the right fit."

ABOUT BEST EGG

Best Egg is the leading financial confidence platform that provides flexible solutions to help people with limited savings confidently navigate their everyday financial lives. Best Egg supports customers through a growing suite of personal loans, credit cards, flexible rent, and financial health tools. Leveraging real-time customer insights and data engineering, Best Egg gives more people access to the resources they need to be money confident. For more information, visit www.bestegg.com.

