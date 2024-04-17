Best FRYday Yet: Wendy's Drops Free Any Size Hot & Crispy Fries With Any Purchase App Offer EVERY Friday Beginning April 19

Fans can make FRYdays Hot & Crispy with free Wendy's Fries offer in the Wendy's app

WHAT:

Wendy's® is declaring Friday, April 19, as the best FRYday yet. To celebrate, Wendy's is dropping FREE any size Hot & Crispy Fries with ANY purchase every Friday through the end of the year in the Wendy's app.* Wendy's knows all too well that some of those other guys' cold, soggy fries just won't cut it, but Wendy's has your back with a new meaning to TGIF!

Best FRYday Yet: Wendy’s Drops Free Any Size Hot & Crispy Fries With Purchase In-App Offer EVERY Friday Beginning April 19

WHERE & WHEN:

Every Friday, open up the Wendy's app and find your gift of free any size Hot & Crispy Fries with purchase with the Wendy's app offer. Dip them in a delicious new Orange Dreamsicle Frosty®** or pair as the perfect sidekick to a classic Dave's Double® – there's endless combinations to fry.

HOW:

The free any size Fry offer can only be found in the Wendy's app! Simply login to the Wendy's app or create an online account at wendys.com. Once you do, you'll see the offer that can be used in a mobile order, or at restaurant by loading the offer onto your card before scanning at the register. Kick off the weekend with a Hot & Crispy treat each week at Wendy's!

WHY:

Fans deserve a pick-me-up after a long week – Wendy's is answering the call with fries that deliver. Whether dipping in a Frosty, on the side of a Baconator® made with fresh, never frozen beef***, or solo with an ice-cold Dave's Craft Lemonade, Wendy's Hot & Crispy Fries always deliver a perfect bite. Make April 19 the best FRYday EVER!

About Wendy's

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across over 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising . Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on X and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys .

*Offer only available at participating U.S. Wendy's for a limited time. Offer must be redeemed via the Wendy's App. App download and account registration required. See offer in the Wendy's App for further details.

**Limited time only at participating U.S. Wendy's. Orange Flavored Frosty & Other Natural Flavors.

***Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

