We Aren't Foolin': Tri-State Area Wendy's Restaurants Offer FREE Wendy's Breakfast Sandwiches for One Year!

WHAT:

This April Fools' Day, Tri-State area Wendy's® are giving away special coupon cards* to the first 100 people in line at participating locations for one free Breakfast Sandwich weekly all. year. long. And that's no joke! This unbelievable offer is only available in select Wendy's restaurants valid, April 1, only.

In celebration of April Fools’ Day, Tri-State Area Wendy’s fans can receive a coupon card to redeem a FREE Wendy’s Breakfast Sandwich weekly for one year.

HOW & WHERE:

On Monday, April 1, 2024, the first 100 customers who are present in line starting at 2 p.m. and make a purchase will receive a special coupon card for one free Breakfast Sandwich weekly for one year at any participating Wendy's location.

One-Day-Only Offer: This promotion is exclusively available in over 250 Wendy's locations across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Start time is at 2 p.m.

The coupon card will be given to dining room, carry-out and drive-thru customers and is not valid for delivery customers. Age: Customers must be 16 years or older to qualify for a coupon card.

Customers must be 16 years or older to qualify for a coupon card. Limit: Only one card per customer will be granted.

WHY:

The most important meal of the day deserves only the best. At Wendy's, our breakfast sandwiches are stacked with flavor, quality and value to satisfy our fans' morning cravings. Our breakfast sandwiches are made the Wendy's way with the best ingredients in the game. Enjoy any breakfast sandwich on the menu, including our Breakfast Baconator®, FREE with the coupon card for one year.

Don't be fooled and head to your local Wendy's to snag this incredible offer on April 1! To find your next craveable meal, visit order.wendys.com.

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef**, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across over 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on X and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

* The first 100 customers physically present in line at 2 p.m. and make a purchase will receive a special coupon card that is good for one menu item each week or each month for a year as specified on the coupon card. This coupon card is for dining room, carry-out and drive-thru customers. A purchase is required to receive the coupon card. Customers must be 16 years or older (or the age of majority) to qualify for a coupon card—only one per person. Cards can be redeemed at any participating location.

**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

SOURCE The Wendy's Company