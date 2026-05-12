NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A 2026 review from Expert Consumers names Priority Gold as a leading Gold IRA provider for retirement investors. With inflation still lingering and markets staying volatile, many investors are putting more weight on diversification. This environment has led some retirement savers to look beyond traditional assets and explore options such as precious metals IRAs for added portfolio balance.

Best Gold IRA Firm for Savvy Americans

Priority Gold - a firm that helps retirement investors acquire and hold physical gold and silver within IRS-compliant precious metals IRAs.

Precious metals continue to hold a place in long-term portfolio planning due to their historical ability to retain purchasing power. Unlike paper-based assets, physical gold and silver are not tied to monetary expansion or debt issuance, which has supported their use during periods of currency instability.

A precious metals IRA lets investors hold physical assets within a tax-advantaged structure. This approach offers an alternative layer of diversification alongside traditional holdings such as equities and fixed income.

Rollover Basics

For many investors, the entry path begins with a rollover. A precious metals IRA rollover allows funds from an existing retirement account, including a 401(k) or traditional IRA, to transfer into a new account without taxes or penalties when executed under IRS guidelines.

The process typically involves a few defined steps:

Coordination with a qualified custodian

Selection of IRS-approved metals

Transfer of assets into secure storage facilities

Following these requirements preserves the account's tax-advantaged status while introducing physical metals into the portfolio.

2026 Contribution Limits

Updated IRS contribution limits for 2026 provide additional context for retirement planning decisions. These adjustments apply across several account types:

401(k) and 403(b): $24,500 standard contribution, with up to $8,000 in catch-up contributions for individuals aged 50 and older

Traditional and Roth IRAs: $7,500 standard contribution, plus $1,100 in catch-up contributions

Maximum combined contributions: Up to $72,000 for employer-sponsored plans, depending on eligibility

Higher contribution thresholds may affect how investors allocate funds between traditional accounts and alternative options such as precious metals IRAs.

Storage and Fees

IRS rules require that metals held within a precious metals IRA remain in an approved third-party depository. These facilities provide insured and audited storage designed specifically for physical assets. Personal storage at home is not permitted under current regulations.

Costs may include account setup, custodial services, and maintenance. Priority Gold offers complimentary storage and shipping on qualifying purchases, which help reduce overall expenses depending on account structure.

Gold and Silver Allocation

A single precious metals IRA can include multiple eligible metals. Both gold and silver are commonly used together, as each offers distinct characteristics within a portfolio.

Gold is often associated with stability, while silver is viewed as providing additional upside potential. This combination allows investors to structure a metals allocation that balances preservation and growth objectives.

Long-Term Strategy

Precious metals IRAs are often used as part of a broader retirement plan rather than a short-term reaction to market volatility. Physical assets can serve as a complement to traditional investments to help diversify exposure across different asset classes.

As economic conditions change, gold IRAs continue to factor into how investors approach long-term portfolio stability.

Why Priority Gold

Expert Consumers' 2026 evaluation specifically mentions Priority Gold's approach to account setup, educational resources, and transparency around costs and compliance requirements. These factors add to its placement as a top choice for retirement investors exploring precious metals IRAs.

With IRS rules governing asset eligibility, storage, and rollover procedures, access to clear information remains essential. Firms that provide structured guidance on these areas continue to influence how investors approach metals-based retirement accounts.

Please visit the Expert Consumers website for a more detailed review.

This material is intended for informational use only and should not be considered financial or investment guidance. Individuals are encouraged to consult a licensed financial professional before making any investment decisions.

About Priority Gold

Priority Gold is one of the nation's most trusted providers of physical precious metals for retirement and long-term wealth preservation. The company specializes in helping individuals convert existing IRAs and 401(k)s into physical gold and silver-with no taxes or penalties when rolling over existing retirement funds. Recognized by Forbes Advisor in 2025 as the Most Trusted Gold Company and ranked as the fastest-growing Gold IRA company on the Inc. 5000 list, Priority Gold offers transparent pricing, fast fulfillment, insured delivery, and a guaranteed no-fee buyback program. Robert Kiyosaki backs Priority Gold as the company he trusts to help everyday Americans prepare for the next financial crisis with real, tangible assets.

About ExpertConsumers.org: Expert Consumers delivers news and insights on consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Expert Consumers may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

SOURCE ExpertConsumers.org