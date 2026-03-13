NEW YORK, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In its March 2026 evaluation of retirement savings options, Better Business Advice has recognized Priority Gold as a preferred provider in the gold individual retirement account (IRA) market.

Priority Gold - a company that helps individuals establish self-directed precious metals IRAs, providing guidance on IRS-compliant gold and silver investments and secure storage options.

The designation follows a comprehensive review of providers helping investors pursue exposure to precious metals held within tax-advantaged retirement accounts.

Market Context for Precious Metals IRAs

Interest in alternative retirement assets such as precious metals IRAs has grown as investors seek diversification beyond traditional equities and bonds. Gold and silver, in particular, have long been regarded for their potential to hedge against inflation and capture long-term value outside of financial markets. Precious metals IRAs allow individuals to hold physical gold and silver within a self-directed retirement account while maintaining the tax benefits associated with traditional IRAs.

A Gold IRA differs from conventional retirement accounts by allowing physical assets that meet IRS purity criteria to be held in approved depositories rather than paper investments alone. Eligible metals must conform to minimum fineness standards, such as 99.5 percent purity for gold and 99.9 percent purity for silver, to qualify for inclusion.

Recognition of Priority Gold

Better Business Advice's designation of Priority Gold reflects several dimensions of how the company supports retirement investors. The evaluation prioritized clarity of information, structured service, and compliance with retirement account regulations. Priority Gold's approach emphasizes guiding investors through the common complexities of setting up and maintaining a precious metals IRA, rather than focusing solely on transactional aspects.

The review noted that Priority Gold's resources explain essential components of a Gold IRA, including choosing an IRS-approved custodian, navigating account rollovers, selecting eligible metals, and coordinating secure, insured storage in third-party depositories. These elements are integral to maintaining the tax-advantaged status of a self-directed retirement account.

How a Precious Metals IRA Works

Priority Gold's educational resources outline the core stages involved in establishing a precious metals IRA:

Custodian Selection: An IRS-approved custodian must be appointed to hold the retirement account on behalf of the investor.

An IRS-approved custodian must be appointed to hold the retirement account on behalf of the investor. Depository Coordination: Physical metals are stored in facilities that meet IRS standards for security and insurance.

Physical metals are stored in facilities that meet IRS standards for security and insurance. Metal Selection and Compliance: Only metals that satisfy IRS fineness requirements are eligible for inclusion in the account.

This framework helps individuals understand both regulatory obligations and strategic considerations when considering a physical asset allocation within a retirement portfolio.

Emphasis on Education and Transparency

In addition to outlining procedural steps, Priority Gold provides guides that explain the rationale and mechanics of precious metals investing. These resources address topics such as inflation resilience, risk management, and the role that tangible assets can play within a diversified retirement plan.

This emphasis on investor knowledge aligns with broader trends in financial planning, where transparency and accessible guidance are increasingly important as retirement savers explore non-traditional asset classes. Better Business Advice's assessment highlights how well-structured information supports the retirement planning process.

The information provided in this article is intended for educational purposes and does not constitute financial or investment advice. Readers should seek guidance from a licensed professional before making any investment choices.

