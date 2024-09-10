Best Home Furnishings Partners with 3D Cloud for 3D Product Visualization

Early signs show high interactivity rates on the Best Home Furnishings website and retail customizer tools. Post this

As demand for interactive and immersive online shopping grows, Best Home Furnishings has integrated 3D Cloud's advanced technology to offer customers new levels of detail and realism in product listings, making it easier to make informed purchasing decisions from home or at the store level.

"At Best Home Furnishings, we continually seek innovative ways to enhance our customers' shopping experiences," said Brian Lange, president of Best Home Furnishings. "Partnering with 3D Cloud allows us to offer our customers a unique and interactive way to engage with our products online. The ability to view furniture in 3D, rotate it 360 degrees, and see high-quality renders will undoubtedly elevate the confidence level of consumers looking for custom furniture."

The 3D Cloud platform is known for its robust and scalable 3D content creation and management capabilities. Best Home Furnishings values the realistic and inviting appearance of the 3D models created by 3D Cloud. "We were looking for a partner that could bring our products to life, and value the details. The 3D models came out looking realistic and comfortable, plush, and inviting. They don't look stiff and cartoony like furniture models often do," added Lange.

The integration with Best Home Furnishings includes:

3D Furniture Content : Detailed and lifelike 3D models of Best Home Furnishings' extensive product range.

: Detailed and lifelike 3D models of Best Home Furnishings' extensive product range. 360-Degree Spins : Interactive spins that allow customers to view products from every angle.

: Interactive spins that allow customers to view products from every angle. Product Renders: High-quality renders that showcase the craftsmanship and beauty of each piece of furniture.

Best Home Furnishings has its complete catalog hosted in 3D Cloud, featuring over 300 products and thousands of materials, including metal and wood textures. This extensive library ensures customers can access a comprehensive and detailed representation of the entire product line.

"We are excited to collaborate with Best Home Furnishings and bring their exceptional products to life with the 3D Cloud platform," said Beck Besecker, CEO and Co-Founder of 3D Cloud. "The leadership and vision of Best Home Furnishings on this project have been demanding, and we are incredibly proud of the remarkable level of detail and realism we've achieved together. Our team's hard work and dedication, combined with Best Home Furnishings' high standards, have resulted in a truly immersive and engaging online shopping experience."

Best Home Furnishings joins a growing list of prominent furniture manufacturers who have embraced 3D Cloud's innovative solutions to enhance their digital presence and customer engagement. This partnership underscores 3D Cloud's commitment to providing top-tier 3D content and visualization services across the furniture industry.

The partnership has already yielded positive results showing high interactivity rates through the Best Home website and retail customizer tools. The high-resolution product render requests continue to grow from Best Home retailers as well. New 3D content and features will gradually be rolling out on the Best Home Furnishings website and other digital tools. Customers can look forward to a more dynamic and informative shopping experience that bridges the gap between online and in-store purchasing.

About Best Home Furnishings

Established in 1962 and family-owned and operated, Best Home Furnishings is an award-winning upholstery manufacturer recognized for their vast selection, and industry-leading turnaround times. Product lines include sofas, chairs, recliners, and barstools. Best has Indiana divisions in Ferdinand, Jasper, and Paoli with showrooms in Las Vegas and North Carolina. For more information about Best Home Furnishings, please visit BestHF.com.

About 3D Cloud™

3D Cloud is the 3D digital asset management platform for 3D product visualization and the global leader in 3D e-commerce for furniture, kitchen, bath, outdoor, office furniture, closets, and storage. The 3D Cloud 3D digital asset management platform is a B2B SaaS that allows retailers and brands to build endless applications from a single 3D product catalog. With 3D Cloud, 3D content is created, managed, and published to all 3D applications from a single source of truth for consistency across every touchpoint in the customer journey. Applications that run on 3D Cloud include 3D Cloud Product Configurators, 3D Cloud Sectional Configurator, 3D Cloud Room Planner with Design from Photo, 3D Cloud Kitchen Designer, 3D Cloud 360 Product Spins, 3D Cloud Product Renders, and 3D Cloud WebAR Augmented Reality. 3D Cloud has offices in Miamisburg, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and London, England. Clients include a major U.S.-based home improvement retailer, Kingfisher plc, Bob's Discount Furniture, Macy's, Ashley, HNI Corporation, La-Z-Boy, Joybird, and John Lewis and Partners. The company is backed by Dan Gilbert and Arnie Bellini. For more information, visit 3Dcloud.com.

